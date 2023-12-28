CHICAGO — Another year of bringing you the news from every corner of the city has come and gone.

In 2023, Chicago got a new mayor, officials struggled with how to help a wave of newly arrived migrants and the city lost at least four firefighters and two police officers in the line of duty.

Amid the big headlines, we continued to share the smaller stories of the Chicagoans making a difference every day.

Moments from 2023:

Jordan Alba (blue) with team Barracks fights and defeats Ariel Salazar (red) with team Sam Colonna in Bout 2 of the novice round during the 100th Anniversary Golden Gloves championship at Cicero Stadium on April 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Golden Gloves Celebrates 100 Years Of Boxing With Championships This Weekend

Mayor Lori Lightfoot hosts a last-minute press conference in response to criticism from Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza a week before Election Day on Feb. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Board Of Ethics Wants Lightfoot Campaign Investigated For Trying To Recruit CPS Students With Extra Credit

Applying the finishing touches before the big reveal. Ibrahim Sabbi, 24, of Humboldt Park, flashes their freshly-bedazzled teeth after a session with @gemmycharmedlife, aka Kati Llewellyn, at Cyprus Cosmetic Collection, 2342 W. North Ave. Credit: Linze Rice for Block Club Chicago

Want A Glittery Grill? Tooth Gems Are Trending In Chicago And Beyond

Carter plays in the water from a fire hydrant in Albany Park as Chicago reached record-breaking high temperatures on Aug. 23, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Local Lens: How An Oppressively Hot Day Led To A Classic Chicago Photo

A family of foxes frolic in Millennium Park in the early morning on May 23, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Meet The Adorable Fox Family Living In Millennium Park

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at 1212 N. Lake Shore Dr., where Lt. EMT Jan Tchoryk died and two other firefighters were injured on April 5, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Fire Department Faces ‘Unprecedented’ Tragedy After 2 Firefighters Killed On Duty In 2 Days

Mayor Brandon Johnson is sworn in as Mayor of Chicago during the 2023 City of Chicago Inauguration on May 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Brandon Johnson Pledges To Reopen Mental Health Clinics, Push Progressive Change At Inaugural Address

Police and SWAT respond in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue in West Humboldt Park for a report of a man with a swastika flag and weapons, on June 2, 2023. The man was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the hours-long standoff. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Man With Weapons, Swastika Flag, Found Dead After Friday Standoff With Police In West Humboldt Park

Frances D’alessio holds her tips following a performance at La Cueva in Little Village on July 1, 2023. Credit: Gonzalo Guzman for Block Club Chicago.

Inside La Cueva, Chicago’s Oldest Latino Drag Bar: ‘It’s A Magical World’

Hundreds celebrate Mexican Independence Day near the Chicago Theatre Downtown despite the city’s efforts to close traffic to Downtown on Sept. 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

City’s Last-Minute Street Closures Didn’t Stop Mexican Independence Day Celebrations Downtown

MSGT Deker Lankford refuels the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team over Ohio from an Illinois Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker as they flew to the Chicago Air and Water Show on Aug. 17, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

PHOTOS: See The Air Force Thunderbirds Refuel Mid-air Ahead Of Chicago Air And Water Show

Happy diners at Margie’s Candies in West Town. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

The Bear’ Effect: Chicago Restaurants Featured In Show See Traffic Skyrocket

Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Southeast Side of Chicago to talk about infrastructure on Jan. 4, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit

More than 400 Howard Brown Health workers went on strike Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Howard Brown Health Workers Go On Strike, Warn Of ‘More Burnout And Turnover’ As LGBTQ Organization Lays Off 64 Workers

5931 S. Normal Blvd. is one of the two remaining homes on its block as land continues to be cleared for the expansion of the Norfolk Southern intermodal yard in Englewood on Jan. 9, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Norfolk Southern Railway Hosting Community Meeting As Company Finalizes Years-Long Takeover Of Englewood Land

Travis Wilkinson tends to the tulips growing in the basement at the Chicago Eco House in Englewood on Jan. 11, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

In Englewood, Thousands Of Tulips Are Blooming — During The Winter

Kirby Reed and Amy Paul Giordano, executive director at the Original Gus Giordano Dance School in Andersonville, pose with Reed’s jazz dance class on Jan. 25, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Years After Strokes, Renowned Dancer Kirby Reed Teaches Others To Dance For Him: ‘Through You, I Move Again’

Fire Department paramedics respond as a resident experiencing homelessness shows overdose symptoms on Lower Lower Wacker Drive on Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Homelessness Crisis At O’Hare Shows More City Support Is Needed On NW Side And Beyond, Advocates Say

Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change Executive Director Tyrone Muhammad (foreground, at right) and 20th Ward aldermanic candidate Andre Smith (background, in yellow jacket) are led by Chicago police officers to squad cars after being arrested for trespassing Feb. 10, 2023. The two were among at least three people arrested during the latest protest against the city’s opening of a migrant shelter at the former Wadsworth elementary school in Woodlawn. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

3 Men Protesting Migrants’ Move Into Closed Woodlawn School Arrested

Hundreds mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a rally outside Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ukrainian Village on Feb. 24, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘We Just Need The World To Know We’re Still Here’: Hundreds Mark Year Since Russia Invaded Ukraine At Vigil

Illinois Artist Laureate Kay Smith paints a still life at her home studio in Lincoln Park. Credit: Kayleigh Padar//Block Club Chicago

Renowned Artist Kay Smith Turns 100 Monday. She’s Spent The Past Century Depicting US History In Watercolors

Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives her concession speech at her election night party on Election Day in Chicago, Feb. 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection Bid, First One-Term Mayor In 40 Years

The Wesoly Lud Polish Folk Dance Company of P.R.C.U.A. perform during the celebration of Casimir Pulaski Day at the Polish Museum of America on March 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Milwaukee Avenue Polish Heritage Signs Debut At Pulaski Day Celebration In Wicker Park

Police honor guard fold the Chicago flag over the body of slain Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso as the officer is removed from St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Ashburn on March 9, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Slain Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso Remembered At Funeral As Husband Who Was Proud Of Work

Noah Kelly, 24, and Rebecca Nonnenmann, 22, share a moment as they take in the dyed Chicago River for St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago on March 11, 2023. Credit: Kathleen Hinkel/Block Club Chicago

Chicago River Dyed Green For St. Patrick’s Day 2023

Wrestler and shooting survivor Jason Harrison, along with trainer Garfield “Gee” Green, demonstrate training at GeeFit Training Club in the South Loop on March 17, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Bouncer Shot Outside Wicker Park Club In 2018 Chasing His Dream To Be A Pro Wrestler

The ChicagoHenge phenomena is seen over Washington Street in the Loop on March 20, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Chicagohenge 2023 Is Dazzling Chicagoans. Here’s How You Can See It This Week

Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas shake hands ahead of a March 21 mayoral debate hosted by WGN Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Will Retired Cops Return To CPD? Would More Detectives Curb Crime? Vallas, Johnson Spar Over Public Safety Platforms

Vendors in the Little Village Discount Mall deconstruct parts of their shops. Credit: Jacqueline Cardenas/Block Club Chicago

Little Village Discount Mall Vendors, Some There For Decades, Pack Up As They Are Evicted From Booths

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates his win over Paul Vallas alongside his family at his election party on April 4, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Brandon Johnson Wins Chicago Mayor’s Race

Hundreds pack 18th Street during the 46th annual Via Crucis on Good Friday on Pilsen, Apr. 7, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

PHOTOS: Hundreds Flock To Pilsen’s 18th Street For Via Crucis Stations Of The Cross

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are greeted on April 12, 2023, as Democrat leaders celebrate Chicago being chosen to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Democratic National Convention Will Show Chicago Is ‘Best City’ In The US, Officials Vow

Deivid Chacon dives into the cold Lake Michigan waters at Montrose Beach on a record-breaking hot spring weather day, April 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Chicago Broke A 138-Year Record For Warm Weather — But Snow’s Possible Monday

One of Chicago’s newest lion cubs plays with Zari on April 14, 2023 at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Meet Pesho, Sidai And Lomelok, The Lincoln Park Zoo’s Adorable Lion Cubs

Two un-banded piping plovers peck along the pier at Montrose Beach on April 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Is Plover Mania Back? More Piping Plovers Spotted At Montrose Beach After Imani’s Return

Neighbors stopped by to enjoy thousands of blooming flowers at the intersection of East 53rd Street and South Prairie Avenue April 29. Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago

Thousands Of Tulips In Washington Park Are Beautifying The Neighborhood — While Highlighting Inequity

People playing pickleball in May at Bauler Park said they were frustrated with the lack of community involvement in the Park District’s decision to remove two courts. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Pickleball Drama Deepens After Park District Removes 2 Of 3 Courts At Old Town’s Bauler Park

Elia owner Metin Serbest at his new restaurant on May 11, 2023 Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Modern Mediterranean Restaurant Elia To Open In Wicker Park

The family of fallen Officer Aréanah Preston grieve at her funeral at Trinity United Church of Christ in Washington Heights on May 17, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Aréanah Preston Dreamt Of Being Police Superintendent, Loved Ones Say At Young Officer’s Funeral

Eduin Caz crushes a can of beer as Grupo Firme headlines the second day of Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park on May 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Sueños Music Festival Kicks Off Second Year Of Celebrating Reggaeton At Grant Park

A woman who said her name was Lila yells about immigrants, President Joe Biden, city crime and her property taxes during a May 31, 2023, community meeting at Swedish Hospital Anderson Pavilion, 2751 W. Winona Ave. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

City Officials Pitch Plan To Convert Diplomat Motel Into Transitional Housing During Rowdy Meeting

A crowd of activists wearing a rainbow of capes with slogans like “Stop Dumping on the Southeast,” “Let Us Breathe” and “Deny the Permit Again” leads others in a chant as they protest administrative law judge Mitchell Ex’s ruling to overturn the city’s February 2022 denial of Southside Recycling’s operating permit outside City Hall June 6. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Southeast Side Activists Vow To Keep Fighting After Judge Gives New Life To Metal Scrapper’s Bid To Open

A large rat is seen in the alley behind the 3700 block of North Sawyer Avenue in Irving Park on June 8, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Why Chicago Is Losing The War On Rats

Fire cannons erupt as Apashe performs during Heatwave Music Festival at Northerly Island on June 10, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Heatwave Music Festival Blazes Weekend With EDM Performances At Northerly Island [PHOTOS]

Beaubien Woods visitors canoe the Little Calumet River as they learn more about the Ton Farm Underground Railroad site, Hazel Johnson’s role in birthing the environmental justice movement, the Black-owned Chicago’s Finest Marina and other aspects of Black history in the Calumet region. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

The Little Calumet River Is A Hub For Black History. Advocates Want To Include It In A National Heritage Area

“I grew up a Jehovah’s Witness. … Leaving meant being on my own. I started putting makeup on my face to escape someone I didn’t like, which was myself. That was when I was 19ish,” said Rah Rah Girl, who is 28. “In Rah Rah Girl, there’s so much growth. A character who I want to be for people. It’s good vibes that I’m giving and want to be giving. I feel pretty and want people to feel pretty. I want you to feel what I was missing in my experience. I was missing someone who made me feel more confident in myself.” Credit: Kathleen Hinkel for Block Club Chicago

The Art Of Drag: A Tribute To Chicago’s Vast, Beautiful And Creative Drag Community

SailGP teams race past the lighthouse during the first day of the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix racing at Navy Pier on June 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Racing Season In Chicago Commences With High Speed Sailboat Grand Prix On Lake Michigan [PHOTOS]

Neighbors hug each other as they mourn the death of Noah Enos during a Friday evening vigil. Credit: Jacqueline Cardenas/Block Club Chicago

At Vigil For Noah Enos, Loved Ones Vow To Find Out How He Ended Up Dead In The Chicago River

People wave to crowds from a parade float in the 2023 Chicago Pride Parade. Credit: Jim Vondruska for Block Club Chicago

Pritzker Downs Jell-O Shot, Twitter Goes Wild For Giannoulias’ ‘Thirsttrap’ Pic At 2023 Pride Parade (PHOTOS)

A smoky view of Downtown Chicago while air quality remains at unhealthy levels on June 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

PHOTOS: Eerie Scenes Across Chicago As City Struggles With Dangerous Air Quality

President Joe Biden spoke on his economic plans at the Old Post Office on June 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Biden Touts Economic Plan In Chicago, Praises Mayor Johnson — But No, He Didn’t Ride The ‘L’

New Zealand driver Shane Van Gisbergen wins the first NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 2, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

NASCAR Fans Brave Rain-Soaked Chicago Weekend To Watch Shortened — And Pricey — Grant Park Races

Dramatic storm clouds loom behind the Chicago skyline after a tornado warning and storm passed through the city, as seen from Ukrainian Village on July 12, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris holds hands with Rev. Jesse Jackson as he was recognized during the 57th Annual Rainbow/PUSH Convention at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn on July 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

As Rev. Jesse Jackson Steps Down, Vice President Kamala Harris, Other Leaders Celebrate ‘One Of America’s Greatest Patriots’

A migrant family arrives for their stay at Roger Park’s Super 8 Motel, 7300 N Sheridan Rd. Credit: Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago

Rogers Park Motel Becomes Migrant Shelter Housing 250 People

Some Loretto Hospital workers went on strike on July 31, 2023, at the Austin hospital, demanding better work conditions, hours and wages. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Loretto Hospital Workers Strike For Living Wages, Safer Conditions

Longtime Chicago Cubs superfan Ronald “Ronnie Woo Woo” Wickers meets fans at Wrigley Field on Aug. 2, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Wrigley Field Icon Ronnie Woo Woo Isn’t Going Anywhere

Family, friends, teachers and classmates came together for a candlelight vigil for Serabi Medina, 9, at Reinberg Elementary in Portage Park on Aug. 10, 2023. Medina was fatally shot by a neighbor days before. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

9-Year-Old Serabi Medina’s Family, Teachers, Neighbors Mourn The Loss Of A Young, ‘Amazing Soul’

Phyllis Keenan is known as the “Woohoo Lady” for cheering on bikers and runners alike along the Lakefront Trail, as seen on the morning of Aug. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘Woo Lady’ Keeps Morning Crowd Motivated On Lakefront Trail

Current and former members of Bronzeville’s Tabernacle Baptist Church stand in front of building Aug. 18. The group is working with Preservation Chicago to have the church recognized as a city landmark. Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden/Block Club Chicago

Preservationists, Congregants Race To Save Historic Bronzeville Church In Foreclosure

A KC-135 Stratotanker flies past the John Hancock Building during the Chicago Air and Water Show, as seen from Lake Michigan on Aug. 19, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Chicago Air And Water Show, As Seen From The Air And Water (PHOTOS)

Suzie B. Wilson declined to answer questions when reporters spoke to her briefly at her home this year. Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago

One Real Estate Empire, $15 Million In Unpaid Rat-Related Tickets

Emily Barrueta takes the temperature of her 5-year-old son, Jean Marcus, who was battling a 102.9-degree fever on Aug. 30, 2023. Nearly 200 asylum seekers have been spending the night at the 12th District police station in Pilsen. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

One Year After First Migrant Buses Sent To Chicago, City Still Unprepared To Tackle Crisis: ‘There Is No Over For This’

Supporters and organizers of the South Shore Community Benefits Agreement gather at a Downtown press conference announcing the ordinance, Sept. 14, 2023. Credit: Noah Glasgow/Block Club Chicago

Obama Center Gentrification Fears Lead To South Shore Affordable Housing Ordinance Proposal

Four stars adorn his uniform after Larry Snelling was unanimously confirmed as superintendent of the Chicago Police Department by City Council on Sept. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Larry Snelling Confirmed As Next Chicago Police Superintendent

Multiple 127-year-old stage backdrops were found in the attic of The Forum, 318-324 E. 43rd St., in Bronzeville, as seen on Sept. 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Bronzeville’s The Forum Uncovers Century-Old, Hand-Painted Scenic Theater Backdrops

Berlin Nightclub workers asked people not to patronize the famed bar as they fought for a contract. Credit: Amber Stoutenborough/Block Club Chicago

Berlin Nightclub Workers Call For Boycott As They Fight For Contract

Recent Illinois Senior Olympics gold medalist Jason Ferguson poses for a portrait at his alma mater, Marshall Metro High School, in Garfield Park on Oct. 17, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Decorated Senior Olympian Now Working To Mentor West Side Kids

Police respond as Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) (center) is assaulted as Brighton Park neighbors gathered in protest at the site of a proposed migrant tent camp at 38th Street and California Avenue on Oct. 19, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Alderwoman ‘Attacked’ At Protest Over Brighton Park Migrant Tent Camp

Protesters gather Downtown to rally in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 28, 2023. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

Thousands March In Chicago Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza

Carlo, an asylum seeker, holds a sign asking for a job on Pulaski Road as asylum seekers await shelter in tents during the first snowfall of the year outside the Police Department’s 17th District station in Albany Park on Oct. 31, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Migrants Sleep Outside In Frigid Temps As City Council Squabbles About What To Do Next

Karen Buendia, Josh’s mom, cries as her younger son speaks to the crowd at a ghost vigil for the 16-year-old cyclist, who was hit by a car at Long and Waveland avenues Oct. 4, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

At Vigil For 16-Year-Old Cyclist Josh Anleu, Family Urges Drivers To ‘Do Better’

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) look on as Ald. Feliz Cardona Jr. (31st) speaks on his experience with Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) amid moves to censure him during a City Council meeting on Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Narrowly Avoids Censure At Another Chaotic Council Meeting

From left to right: Students Symphone Destin, Jasmin Antunez, Brandon Snipe and Skel Gracie prepare an autumn panzanella salad during the Farewell and Hello Luncheon at Sikia Restaurant — of the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute in Englewood — on Nov. 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Englewood’s Sikia Restaurant Prepares For Refresh With Community Input

Owner Lee Nendza poses for a portrait in Andy’s Bowling Pro Shop, 6358 S. Pulaski Road, in West Lawn on Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Last 2 Standalone Bowling Shops In Chicago Keep The Ball Rolling

A fight breaks out as the Chicago Blackhawks play the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center, losing 4-2, on Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Jordan Price kisses his mother, Rochelle Price, on the head during the funeral for fallen Firefighter Andrew Price at Navy Pier on Nov. 20, 2023. Price died while battling a fire in Lincoln Park on Nov. 13. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Hundreds Attend Funeral For Firefighter Andrew ‘Drew’ Price: ‘Until We Meet Again, Mahalo’

The historic Swift Mansion stands with extensive fire damage on Dec. 4, 2023, after a blaze tore through the over 130-year-old Bronzeville building. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Swift Mansion Tenants Say Owners Illegally Evicted Them Before Massive Fire

Evelyn Stell, Javier, Lidia and Naomi Galindo pose for a photo in Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Road, in Little Village on Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Apollo’s 2000 Theater In Little Village Gets First Approval To Become A Chicago Landmark

The Grinch, as played by Chatham resident Chris Witherspoon, and local podcast producer Brandon Hearty set up a mobile studio in Beverly during the holidays for photos with neighbors. Credit: Crystal Paul/Block Club Chicago

The Grinch Of Beverly Brings Holiday Humbuggery To 99th Street

A man pulls his sleeping pad to the side while the city power washes the viaduct he lives under. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Downtown Encampment Cleanings ‘A Big Step Forward’ After Months Of Problems, Alderman Says

A candlelit vigil for 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero is held across the street outside a migrant shelter in the 2300 block of South Halsted Street on Chicago on Dec. 20, 2023. Martinez Rivero was staying at the shelter when he became sick. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

At Vigil for 5-Year-Old Migrant Boy, Volunteers Warn Against More ‘Predictable’ Deaths

Ex-Ald. Ed Burke (14th) exits the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after he was convicted by a jury of racketeering and other charges on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ed Burke Guilty Of Racketeering In Federal Corruption Trial

