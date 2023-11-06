PORTAGE PARK — Josh Anleu felt free when he bicycled through the Northwest Side, an activity that helped him escape the daily tasks of school and home life, his family said.

That freedom was cut short when a driver hit the 16-year-old Schurz High School student on his bike last month at the intersection of Long and Waveland avenues. Anleu died two days later from his injuries, making him the second teenage cyclist in Chicago to be hit and killed by a driver in less than two years.

The Portage Park teen was remembered over the weekend by his family, friends, local officials and the bike community, who gathered for a ghost bike vigil at the site of the crash and grieved another cyclist’s death.

With help from Bike Lane Uprising members, Anleu’s family installed a ghost bike at the intersection where he was killed. It’s adorned with flowers, candles and lights. The bike’s pink frame is a nod to Anleu’s bright pink bike, his prized possession, his family said.

“My only responsibility as a mom was teaching him how to take care for himself, but it was not enough,” said his mother, Karen Buendia, through tears, her voice soft. “It was not enough because we, the drivers, we don’t care. We still don’t care about other people.”

Buendia said while it was too painful to speak at her son’s funeral, she now wants to speak up for children and teenagers who have died while cycling in the city.

Rogelio Arriola, Anleu’s stepfather, urged drivers to have more respect for others, even if that means taking a few extra seconds at stop signs to make sure the street is clear.

“We just need to do better, be more cautious as drivers and and love each other,” Arriola said. “I know we all have different point of views. My son understood that and he understood to agree to disagree — find the common ground and find a passion, and that’s what he was about.”

Josh Anleu’s ghost bike gets ready to be installed at the corner of Long and Waveland avenues on Nov. 4, 2023. Anleu died after a car hit him in the intersection Oct. 4, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Anleu was at least the fourth Chicago bicyclist struck and killed in October and at least the sixth this year, according to city data and news reports, though that number could be higher since crashes aren’t tracked adequately, cycling advocates said.

Anleu’s family and safe street advocates said they feel a renewed sense of urgency to hold drivers accountable, increase safe street infrastructure and be more careful on the roads.

“It doesn’t matter how many rules or how many bike lanes there are. If we as human beings don’t care about other people’s lives … we’re gonna keep killing each other,” Buendia said.

‘I Will See Him In Another Life’

Surrounding by loved ones and friends, Anleu’s family remembered the teen’s contagious laugh, his humor and popularity at school, and his dream to be a clothing designer. He even had a sewing machine to practice his sewing skills, his stepfather said.

“He was the best thing to ever happen in my life. … He was a great son and never gave me any problems,” Buendia said. “I’m so sad knowing I will not be able to see him again, but I know I will see him in another life.”

Joshua Anleu Buendia, 16, died Oct. 6 after getting hit by a car while riding his bike in Portage Park. Credit: GoFundMe

David Sanchez, Anleu’s uncle, said the teen was passionate about designing his own clothes and playing volleyball and video games. He also loved spending time with his family.

“He loved going to the mall with his friends and countless of other things, but his passion and true joy was riding his bicycle,” Sanchez said. “He will always be in our heart.”

Anleu’s 6-year-old brother also spoke at the vigil, reminding people that it’s OK to cry when someone dies — but to remember to be happy.

Karen Buendia, Josh’s mom, cries as her younger son speaks to the crowd at a ghost vigil for the 16-year-old cyclist, who was hit by a car at Long and Waveland avenues Oct. 4, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Tom Perkowski, who lives at the corner of Waveland and Long avenues, said he was cooking on his grill outside on Oct. 4 when he saw a woman roll through the stop sign and hit Anleu on his bike, sending him flying into the air.

“When she hit him, it was like a single entity, him and his bicycle, just head over heels and landed on the curb. … It was brutal and crazy,” Perkowski said. “I did CPR on him for about five minutes or so until the ambulance came and it took over and put him in the back.”

Perkowski said he has seen countless crashes at the intersection from speeding or distracted drivers in the 15 years he’s lived there. Drivers often take Long Avenue to speed through the neighborhood and avoid the traffic on Central Avenue a block west, he said.

A roundabout, a camera or blinking lights on the stop signs are badly needed to improve safety at the intersection, Perkowski said.

‘Proactive’ Solutions

Christina Whitehouse, who organized the vigil and is the founder of Bike Lane Uprising, said drivers need to be held accountable for their reckless actions. Too often, drivers walk away with only fines of $500-$1,000 — less than a month’s rent for most, she said. Most drivers are only cited, never charged.

The driver who hit Anleu was issued one citation for failure to exercise due care to a pedestrian in the road, police said.

“Other states actually have fees and fines that apply to killing a vulnerable road user, including pedestrians and bicyclists. That’s something Illinois should be looking at adopting,” Whitehouse said. “We can’t continue to train drivers that there are no repercussions if you kill a bicyclist.”

Whitehouse also thanked Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) and Rep. Lindsey LaPointe for attending the vigil. It was the first time elected officials attended a vigil hosted by Bike Lane Uprising, Whitehouse said.

Alderwoman Ruth Cruz (30th), in a Schurz High School sweater, speaks to the crowd at a ghost vigil for the Josh Anleu, the 16-year-old cyclist and Schurz student who was hit by a car at Long and Waveland avenues Oct. 4, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Cruz, an alumna of Schurz High School, said Anleu’s death hit a nerve. Her 13-year-old son is also a cyclist and enjoys riding his fixie around the area, she said.

Cruz said her office is working with the city’s transportation department to see what safety measures can be added to Long Avenue, which is a popular bike route.

“We are thinking about either doing a traffic circle [and] installing more signs,” Cruz told the crowd. “I want to make sure that we’re not reactive, that we are proactive.”

