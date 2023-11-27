Arts & Culture In Chicago
Mouthwatering Pizzas Inspired By Bears’ Opponents Are This Cook’s Game-Day Passion
Chicagoan Billy Zureikat traded the basketball court for the kitchen after a life-changing muscular dystrophy diagnosis. Now his food is going viral on social media.
Rogers Park Button Machine Shares Stories Of Female Jazz Composers
The machine inside Rogers Park Provisions is filled with buttons depicting women artists, compiled by a local jazz vocalist.
‘Twelfth Night’ Director Brings Caribbean Warmth to Chicago Shakespeare
The classic comedy recently opened to rave reviews at Chicago Shakespeare Theater and was just extended through Dec. 3
South Side Teens Lead Hyde Park Walking Tours, Highlighting Their Favorite Local Spots
Five local high school students curated and narrated walking tours that are available through the Chicago Strolls app.
Chicago International Children’s Film Festival Opens Today, Celebrating 40 Years
The festival will run through Nov. 19 with screenings at venues including FACETS, the Chicago History Museum and the Music Box Theatre.
Open Books Moves Into North Lawndale Headquarters
The literacy nonprofit, which operates bookstores in Logan Square, Pilsen and the West Loop, received a $100,000 grant to expand its reading programs for West Side kids from its new home base.
Pumpkin Spice Malört Is Here — Yes, Seriously
WEST LOOP — Looking to trick-or-treat your taste buds this autumnal season? Pumpkin Spice Malört is officially on the menu in Chicago. The limited-edition flavor of Jeppson’s Malört is available throughout October (or until it sells out) at CH Distillery, 564 W. Randolph St. The West Loop distillery is the only place in the city…
Small Streetwear Shops Hit Hard By Crash-And-Grab Crews: ‘It Is Out Of Control’
At least eight businesses have been hit in the last two weeks, police said. The burglars’ tactic: ramming a car through the store’s security gates.