Block Club Chicago Job Openings

Vice President of Revenue: As the senior leader driving Book Club’s revenue generation activities, you will create the subscription, fundraising, sponsorship and ad sales strategies that will fuel Block Club’s work for the next five years. There will be a heavy emphasis on driving digital subscription and advertising sales, with a focus on innovative strategies to maximize and grow Block Club’s audience base. You will supervise all aspects of revenue generation (earned and contributed income) and manage a development team that focuses on contributed income from foundations, individuals and corporations. More.