GRAND BOULEVARD — Two tenants of the Swift Mansion say they and seven neighbors had been embroiled in an eviction dispute in the days before a massive fire swept through the historic building, prompting an arson investigation.

The fire broke out Sunday morning and tore through the roof of the granite, castle-like, Richardsonian Romanesque building at 4500 S. Michigan Ave., which dates back to 1892. No was hurt in the fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known, although Monday’s light showed massive damage to the roof and upper structure. How the fire started is still under investigation, but a preliminary probe showed it began in a rear stairwell and was the “result of human action,” fire officials said. Arson investigators were on the case, the department said.

Sun-Times architecture critic Lee Bey said the city’s Department of Buildings is conducting a structural report to determine if the damage is bad enough to order the home demolished.

The building had been owned for more than 20 years by Maurice and Christine Perkins, who put the home on the market in 2017 for $2.7 million. The owners could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Wendell Smith and Aaron Wade told Block Club they were among the nine residents living in the 131-year-old mansion at the time of the fire. The two men each filed a lawsuit Nov. 29 against owner Maurice Perkins and his children Marcus and Heather Perkins, alleging the landlords had illegally evicted them.

The historic Swift Mansion stands with extensive fire damage on Dec. 4, 2023 after a blaze tore through the over 130-year-old Bronzeville building Sunday. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Smith said he and the eight neighbors had been living at the Swift Mansion for two to five years since 2018. The residents lived there in a shared room occupancy setting, paying $400 in month-to-month leases and sharing common areas, according to Smith’s lawsuit in small claims court.

Without warning in October, the rent was raised to $500, Smith said. Then on Nov. 6, Marcus Perkins told the nine residents they’d need to vacate the building by the end of the month, the men said. There was no official written notice given to evict the residents, Smith said.

The lawsuit contends the Perkins family wanted the neighbors out so they could convert the building into a migrant shelter. A city official denied that, saying the building “was never considered” for a shelter.

All of the tenants were living on the second floor of the mansion until then, Smith said.

When the tenants protested, the owners offered to move them to the basement until they found other living arrangements, Smith and Wade said. But the area was riddled with bed bugs, holes in the ceiling, rats running through the walls, a half-bathroom barely in working order and peeling paint, Smith and Wade said. Two tenants were living in the kitchen area, which rendered it unusable, Smith said.

The tenants called 311, and the police came soon after, telling the owners they were in the wrong given there was no official notice, Smith said, adding that he saw the officers cite Perkins for “uninhabitable conditions.” They also told Perkins that he was ultimately responsible for finding housing for the residents. Once the police left, the owner turned off the water again, Smith said.

The police department did not immediately confirm if officers cited anyone at the building.

“They raised the rents to $500 in October, but we stopped paying rent because of the living conditions. We had filed the lawsuit already. Last week, the owner cuts the water off on us. We couldn’t even shower or brush our teeth,” said Smith, who works as a Bucket Boy.

City 311 logs show the department of buildings was alerted three times in the past week in response to various service requests. Two of the reports, dated Dec. 1, were for service requests about “plumbing violation” and “no building permit and construction.”

A spokesperson for the city’s building’s department could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to separate small claims complaints, Smith and Wade are seeking $10,000 each, citing “overwhelming anxiety and bouts of depression” as a result of the illegal eviction. Both men said they have nowhere else to go.

The two men and Selina Kyle, an advocate for a homelessness organization which has intervened on behalf of the residents, said the owners have launched construction on the second floor, with various walls being knocked down.

The historic Swift Mansion stands with extensive fire damage on Dec. 4, 2023 after a blaze tore through the over 130-year-old Bronzeville building Sunday. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Wade, who was in one of the basement rooms at the time of the fire, said he was alerted by another tenant who grabbed a fire extinguisher and headed upstairs. Wade followed up the stairs after him in hopes of finding another extinguisher on the second floor, he said.

“I grabbed a fire extinguisher, and I spray the whole thing. I’m basically just trying to put the fire out, and as I’m as I’m running back downstairs, I see the owner’s brother, Antoine, so I’m trying to get his attention,” said Wade, who works as a cook for a pizzeria.

Wade also noticed the back stairwell was burned. Those stairs led directly to the basement, where the residents had been staying and there were no smoke detectors, Wade said.

The fire department arrived shortly after and quickly evacuated the building, Wade said.

The historic Swift Mansion stands with extensive fire damage on Dec. 4, 2023 after a blaze tore through the over 130-year-old Bronzeville building Sunday. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The building was once home to a funeral home and then the Chicago Urban League before becoming the headquarters of the Perkins’ nonprofit Inner City Youth and Adult Foundation, which helped people coming out of state prison find jobs. At one point, men looking to re-establish their lives lived in the historic mansion.

The home was originally a gift to Helen Swift Morris and her new husband Edward Morris, the children of two rival meatpacking giants. Edward Morris was head of Morris & Company, which later merged with Swift & Company and Armour & Company to form a meatpacking goliath.

Swift’s founder, Gustavus Franklin Swift, gifted the home to the couple.

The home was built in the run-up to the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, when the South Side saw a huge building boom, according to a 1977 nomination for the building to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Swift Mansion is built of grey granite laid up in rustic face with alternative wide and narrow stones cut true and square,” according to the nomination. “The overall design is heavily influenced by the work of H.H. Richardson and is devoid of classically derived ornament.”

The interior features meticulously carved woodwork that seems to cover every surface.

Maurice and Christine Perkins spent their early years in the neighborhood before establishing their nonprofit, according to a 2017 DNAinfo article about the house hitting the market. In the late ’70s, Maurice Perkins was known in the neighborhood as the owner of Caesar’s Palace nightclub on 45th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue who bought a new Chrysler every year.

In 1979, Christine Perkins said they got a wake-up call.

“One New Year’s Eve, we were holding an event, and a person was chasing someone else, and a bullet went through the window, and it all changed for us,” Christine Perkins told DNAinfo in 2017.

She said they looked around and realized that many of the people in their nightclub were now out of work, and the neighborhood was going downhill fast.

In the Army, Maurice Perkins had run the Plantation Club in Frankfurt, Germany. After their decision to start helping the neighborhood, Maurice started thinking about why he’d ended up there in the first place.

Maurice Perkins said when he was 17, he got arrested, and a judge took pity on him and let him join the Army instead of sending him to jail. He said the incident gave him a second chance, as well as the experience he needed to start his own club.

The foundation started in a basement on 48th Street, and in 1995 moved to the Swift Mansion when the Chicago Urban League moved to its new home next door.

