Six Corners Medical Offices Joining Area Near Senior Housing, Luxury Apartments And New Restaurants

PORTAGE PARK — An office building is coming to a long-vacant parking lot at Six Corners.

GW Properties, the developer behind other Northwest Side projects, is putting up a two-story building at 3934-3936 N. Milwaukee Ave. that will house medical offices and offer more than 60 parking spaces for employees, said principal and co-founder Mitch Goltz.

Goltz would not share details because of a confidentiality agreement with the medical company, but he said the $4 million project will bring more density and development to the area already seeing a revival.

“We have made a big investment in [area] properties, so this is one more project that will bring new business, jobs, patrons [and will] benefit everybody,” Goltz said.

Construction began late last year and will be completed by the summer, Goltz said. City records show a construction permit for the building was issued in October, and it will be designed by architect Mark DiGanci of Design Studio24.

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago GW Properties is constructing a two-story building at 3934-3936 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Portage Park that will house multiple medical offices.

The offices take over the old Bank of America parking lot, which has been vacant since the bank closed in 2014.

The 10-story senior facility called The Clarendale is being built next door at the former bank site, and it will have 258 residences and 11 affordable units, as well as retail anchors like Aldi. It’s set to be completed by the fall.

Across the street, part of the old Sears is being demolished to make way for luxury apartments and retail. Plans to redevelop the building at 4730 W. Irving Park Road include converting it into a six-story housing and retail development with 207 apartments and six affordable units.

New businesses are also popping up in Six Corners, including three in January. The Hot Dog Box at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave. and Province Pizza at 4024 N. Milwaukee Ave. opened last week, and a grocery bike delivery program took over an empty storefront at 4819 W. Irving Park Road at the beginning of the month.

New businesses in 2021 included Veloria Coffee, 3936 N. Cicero Ave.; event and market space The Joy Room Chicago, 4837 W. Irving Park Road; and Gracie O’Malley’s pub, 4058 N. Milwaukee Ave. Wildlight Yoga studio relocated to 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave., No. 302.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Clarendale development, 4747 W. Irving Park Road., at the Six Corners in Portage Park on Sept. 8, 2021.

Goltz said the medical facility will complement the other Six Corners developments and businesses and will “reposition a site that has sat stagnant.”

The lot was zoned for a community shopping district development that could include large stores or other retail and therefore did not need a zoning change or aldermanic approval.

GW Properties is also behind the proposed $80 million shopping complex and apartment development at the former Peoples Gas site near Six Corners. Neighbors blasted the plans during a community meeting last year, calling it a suburb-like mall with too many parking spaces and not enough public space or residential units.

Its current proposal calls for 110 apartments, an Amazon Fresh grocery store, a Burlington clothing store, a Panera Bread restaurant and more than 300 parking spaces. But Goltz said his team has been revising the plans and hopes to schedule another community meeting soon to show residents updated renderings.

The developer, which has worked on similar large-scale retail developments in the suburbs, is also behind plans to redevelop the 107-year-old Hollander Storage & Moving site in the heart of Logan Square.

