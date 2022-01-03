Buyk, A Grocery Bike Delivery Company, Expands To Chicago With 7 Stores

PORTAGE PARK — A new grocery delivery company expanding to the city is looking for bike couriers to deliver goods to seven community areas.

Buyk, a New York City-based startup that provides express grocery delivery by bike, opened seven Chicago stores at the end of 2021, including a Six Corners location at 4819 W. Irving Park Road.

Buyk is recruiting couriers, store managers and local food brands who want to be sold in its grocery stores, said company CEO James Walker.

As the Six Corners area sees a boom in development and new businesses , Walker said the Northwest Side store will be a positive addition to the community that can bring convenience and focused, quick service to customers.

“Hyerlocality is a big part of Buyk’s strategy,” Walker said. “We can bring convenience and our overall goal of bringing time back to our customer base.”

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago New York-based grocery delivery company Buyk recently opened a Chicago store in the Six Corners area at 4819 W. Irving Park Road

People can order food on the Buyk app and expect their order to be delivered within five to 15 minutes with no delivery fee. Couriers package items from the company’s stores, which are not open to the public but are stocked with food from local and national vendors.

To attract new customers, Walker said people can get a $20 discount on their first order using the app.

The company launched in New York City three months ago and saw quick success, he said. It now has 28 stores there and plans to open 14 more in Chicago by spring.

Buyk chose Chicago as its second city to serve based on the city’s business and retail market, its local manufacturers and diverse food options, Walker said.

The company is committed to paying its “buykers” fairly and is offering full-time positions with benefits, a competitive salary and commuter benefits, Walker said. Couriers start at $17 per hour. Those interested can apply online.

“We like the customer base, we like the market, we like the density. … Everything points to it being a great second market for Buyk to launch in,” Walker said.

The company also opened locations that will serve Bucktown, Wicker Park, Old Irving Park, Ravenswood and Lincoln Park. A Logan Square store is in the works, the company said.

He hopes to stock up on popular Chicago items that folks love by partnering with city-based businesses and entrepreneurs.

“My goal for our assortment is every week when a Buyk customer logs into that app, they are finding new and exciting things,” he said.

Buyk is eyeing Washington, D.C. and Boston as the company continues to expand, Walker said.

Buyk raised $46 million from multiple investors in a recent funding round ahead of its launch and has served over 1,350 orders per day in New York City, according to The New York Times.

Company co-founders also started Samokat, one of Europe’s quickly growing grocery delivery services based in Russia.

Another grocery delivery company promising ultra-fast delivery, Turkish-based Getir, launched in Chicago in November and is set to open in Andersonville. Getir is known for its fleet of yellow-and-purple scooters used for delivery.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: