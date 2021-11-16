Getir, A Turkish Grocery Delivery Business, Debuts In Chicago And Plans Andersonville Storefront

ANDERSONVILLE — A Turkish grocery delivery business has come to Chicago, with plans to open an outpost in Andersonville.

Getir debuted last week in Chicago, the first market it has entered in the United States. The company will open a location at 5430 N. Clark St., neighborhood sources said.

Getir specializes in “ultrafast” delivery service, offering 10-minute delivery of around 2,000 grocery store items, the company said in a news release. The company is known for its fleet of yellow-and-purple scooters that employees use for deliveries from its stores.

Its initial coverage area spans from Rogers Park to Chinatown and from the lakefront west to Logan Square, according to the company.

Getir will operate seven “dark stores” in Chicago, or storefronts from which employees fulfill and deliver orders, according to Grocery Drive. Forbes has described “dark stores” as “retail stores that have been converted to local fulfillment centers.”

One such store will be at 5430 N. Clark St., the former home of Andersonville Fit Body Boot Camp. It is unclear when the storefront will be operational. There is no signage on the storefront yet, but Getir’s branded scooters can be seen inside the building.

A spokesperson for Getir did not respond to requests for comment.

Getir was founded in 2015, providing grocery delivery in Istanbul. It has since expanded to nine countries, with the most recent being the United States. It is competing in a grocery delivery space with businesses including Instacart, Gopuff and Go Grocer.

After launching in Chicago, the company is expecting to go live in New York and Boston by the end of this year.

“I’m proud to initiate Getir’s launch in this wonderful city, and to continue providing convenience to our customers all while generating meaningful jobs in the local community,” Nazim Salur, Getir’s founder, said in a statement.

New Chicago customers will not be charged a delivery fee on their first five orders. For more information on Getir, click here.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.