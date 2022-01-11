Province Pizza, A Six Corners Wood-Fired Pizza Restaurant And Sports Bar, Opens This Week

PORTAGE PARK — Those looking for more food options in the Six Corners area soon can grab artisan pizza in two styles.

Province Pizza, which will serve Neopolitan and Chicago-style thin crust pizza, opens Thursday at 4024 N. Milwaukee Ave. for dine-in, carry out and delivery, owner Moe Taleb said. The Six Corners Chamber of Commerce announced the soft opening Monday on Facebook.

The restaurant specializes in wood-fired, handmade Italian pizza with Neopolitan signature selections like eggplant parmigiana, chicken Vesuvio and pepperoni and mushrooms, according to the menu.

Province Pizza also offers a wide selection of wine, beer and cocktails at its sports bar, so there’s something for everyone, Taleb said.

“We are excited to open,” Taleb said. “A [restaurant] opening is like a brand new baby is born. We hope the baby is going to be healthy and be eating well.”

Taleb, who co-owns La Vida Catering and catering platform Let Us Cater, said he plans to add more pizza varieties and other Italian dishes in April, but he wants to keep the menu simple as the restaurant opens and attracts customers.

Taleb said the restaurant’s chef is Italian and has taught the staff how to perfect a Neopolitan pizza, which is thin with specks of burnt bubbles on the crust. The pizzas have a base of tomato and mozzarella, and the toppings can be simple or elaborate with added flavors from southern Italy.

Taleb recommends customers dine in to have the full experience of the Italian pizza and order a Chicago thin crust to go. Province Pizza will offer delivery within 4 miles of the restaurant.

“This pizza takes two to three minutes to cook,” he said. “The nice thing with this pizza is it’s delicious. You have to eat it [quick] … but it doesn’t travel very well.”

The Milwaukee Avenue storefront has been home to other food establishments in the past. Most recently, it was Mesa Urbana, a modern Mexican restaurant that closed in February and moved to Lincoln Park, according to Eater Chicago. Before that, it was Mundano, a Latin-American restaurant that closed in September 2020. In 2017, Taurus Restaurant opened in the storefront and also offered Neopolitan wood-fired pizza.

Taleb said he wants to bring more food options to the area, which has seen recent growth in business and developments. And a relaxed atmosphere with pizza, sports and drinks will benefit the “beautiful area of Six Corners,” he said.

“I know people love pizza anywhere,” he said. “Province is going to take a different taste on pizza.”

Province Pizza will be open 4-11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon-midnight Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays.

Next to Province Pizza, The Hot Dog Box at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave. will open Saturday. The hit sausage spot is owned by a father-daughter team who took the culinary scene by storm last year.

