You Can Donate Winter Coats, Sleeping Bags To Far Northwest Side Residents Experiencing Homelessness

JEFFERSON PARK — Far Northwest Side residents are collecting clothes, hygiene items and sleeping bags to help people experiencing homelessness during the frigid winter.

Third Place Chicago, the community center of Redeemer Church, 4651 N. Milwaukee Ave., will hold a food pantry and coat drive 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Karen Katamay, the deacon and director of outreach at Redeemer Church, said the church holds food drives on every third Saturday of the month. Non-perishable items will be donated to St. Cyprian’s Food Pantry, 6535 W. Irving Park Road.

The group started creating care kits in December after partnering with local volunteer groups that help local people who are houseless.

People can drop off small items for the care kits, including warm socks, gloves, winter hats, water bottles, bandages, granola bars, fruit snacks, nail clippers, combs, tissues, lip balm, hand warmers, face masks, small sticks of deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, tuna/chicken cracker packs and $5-$10 fast-food gift cards.

The kits will be given to neighbors with help from the Jefferson Park Working Group on Homelessness and volunteer group Chicago NWS Homeless Outreach, Katamay said.

The Chicago NWS Homeless Outreach is also collecting sleeping bags for people in need. People can email outreachchicagonws@gmail.com if they would like to donate a sleeping bag.

Ald. Jim Gardiner’s (45th) office is also collecting larger winter items for the drive. People can drop off items like coats, hats, scarves and gloves until Thursday at his office, 5425 W. Lawrence Ave., according to his newsletter.

Ald. Nick Sposato’s (38th) office is also collecting food items to be donated to St Cyprian’s Food Pantry. People can drop off food 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at his office, 3821 N. Harlem Ave., or at the pantry 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: