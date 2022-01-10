Chicago Students Will Return To School Wednesday Under Deal Approved By Teachers Union Leadership

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Chicago’s public school students could be back in classrooms Wednesday.
The Chicago Teachers Union’s House of Delegates voted Monday night to approve a deal with the city to end their days-long remote learning action and resume in-person learning Wednesday. Sixty-three percent of the delegates voted to send the proposal to 25,000 rank-and-file members for final approval.
Teachers were told by their union representatives late Monday to return to classrooms Tuesday, ahead of students coming back Wednesday.
The news comes hours after dozens of schools already had called off classes Tuesday. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez confirmed Monday night that classes are off throughout the district, but many parents already had been told there will be no school for their children Tuesday because of a lack of available staffing.
Specifics about the final terms to reopen schools were not immediately available. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday the city would release details if the union’s rank-and-file ratifies the deal.
Previous sticking points had been requirements on testing and when, if ever, coronavirus spread should force the district to flip remote learning.
Lightfoot, Martinez and health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady all strenuously opposed any terms that would compel the whole district to go to remote learning, saying it wasn’t necessary for public health and jeopardized overall educational quality too much.
Lightfoot said CPS lost track of 100,000 students when the district was all-remote.
Lightfoot also blasted the union’s demands to have opt-out testing rather than opt-in, saying it was “morally repugnant,” even though dozens of schools districts use similar policies.
Currently, only about 16 percent of CPS families have opted in to their child being regularly tested for COVID-19 at school.
Lightfoot said the two sides agreed on metrics for having a classroom or a school switch to virtual learning, which will depend in part on staff and student absences. They’ve also agreed on enhanced testing, more contact tracing, increased parental consent for testing, and more incentives for getting more substitutes into CPS, Lightfoot said.
This is the second year in which the district and union have had prolonged disagreements about school safety during the pandemic, forcing delays of in-person learning. Last year’s standoff kept student remote for two weeks before the district and union reached a deal.
Lightfoot said the proposed deal would be in effect through the end of summer school.
“I’m hopeful that this is the end, at least for this school year. … I’m hopeful that we will have a stable, uneventful rest of the school year.”
Here’s more on how we got to this point.
- Dec. 15: CPS sends out 150,000 tests for students to do during winter break, prioritizing schools in areas hardest hit by the pandemic
- Dec. 21: As cases spike, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez says the district will switch classrooms or schools to remote learning if the Omicron surge worsens, but remains against districtwide virtual learning
- Dec. 29: CPS extends deadline to return at-home COVID-19 tests after drop-off locations overwhelmed with test kits. Later it’s revealed nearly 70 percent of those tests were invalid. Many parents were told shipping delays meant their tests couldn’t be completed.
- Dec. 30: CPS pushes forward with return to in-person classes as scheduled
- Jan. 3: Students return to school; the same day, the teachers union announces they may vote to work remotely and refuse to report to their schools
- Jan. 4: After 73 percent of CTU voting members opt to switch to remote learning, CPS calls off all classes for Jan. 5.
- Jan. 5: The district locks out teachers who did not report to classrooms and puts them on no-pay status
- Jan. 6-7: Classes are called off as the district and union continue to clash. CPS gives some principals leeway to open schools for some academic services, though the majority cannot because of inadequate staffing.
- Jan. 7: Some schools, again citing not enough staff, begin calling off classes for Monday, while district, union pledge to continue talks through weekend
- Jan. 8: Union publicizes their latest proposal; Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Martinez quickly reject it
- Sunday: CPS cancels classes Monday as two sides cannot broker last-minute agreement
- Today: Dozens of schools cancel classes Tuesday; hours later, the district and union announce they have a deal to resume in-person classes Wednesday
This is a developing story. Check back for details
