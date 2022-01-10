Skip to contents

Chicago Students Will Return To School Wednesday Under Deal Approved By Teachers Union Leadership

The Chicago Teachers Union’s house of delegates voted Monday night to return to classrooms later this week if the full membership approves.

Block Club Chicago Staff
8:31 PM CST on Jan 10, 2022
Chicago Public Schools students returning to school in August 2021.
Chicago Public Schools/Facebook
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Chicago’s public school students could be back in classrooms Wednesday.

The Chicago Teachers Union’s House of Delegates voted Monday night to approve a deal with the city to end their days-long remote learning action and resume in-person learning Wednesday. Sixty-three percent of the delegates voted to send the proposal to 25,000 rank-and-file members for final approval.

Teachers were told by their union representatives late Monday to return to classrooms Tuesday, ahead of students coming back Wednesday.

The news comes hours after dozens of schools already had called off classes Tuesday. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez confirmed Monday night that classes are off throughout the district, but many parents already had been told there will be no school for their children Tuesday because of a lack of available staffing.

RELATED: Some Chicago Schools Canceling Classes Tuesday For 5th Straight Day

Specifics about the final terms to reopen schools were not immediately available. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday the city would release details if the union’s rank-and-file ratifies the deal.

Previous sticking points had been requirements on testing and when, if ever, coronavirus spread should force the district to flip remote learning.

Lightfoot, Martinez and health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady all strenuously opposed any terms that would compel the whole district to go to remote learning, saying it wasn’t necessary for public health and jeopardized overall educational quality too much.

Lightfoot said CPS lost track of 100,000 students when the district was all-remote.

Credit: Facebook
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks after CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union reached a deal to resume in-person school Wednesday.

Lightfoot also blasted the union’s demands to have opt-out testing rather than opt-in, saying it was “morally repugnant,” even though dozens of schools districts use similar policies.

Currently, only about 16 percent of CPS families have opted in to their child being regularly tested for COVID-19 at school.

RELATED: Chicago Schools COVID Vaccination, Testing Rates Vary Widely By Campus, Data Shows

Lightfoot said the two sides agreed on metrics for having a classroom or a school switch to virtual learning, which will depend in part on staff and student absences. They’ve also agreed on enhanced testing, more contact tracing, increased parental consent for testing, and more incentives for getting more substitutes into CPS, Lightfoot said.

This is the second year in which the district and union have had prolonged disagreements about school safety during the pandemic, forcing delays of in-person learning. Last year’s standoff kept student remote for two weeks before the district and union reached a deal.

Lightfoot said the proposed deal would be in effect through the end of summer school.

“I’m hopeful that this is the end, at least for this school year. … I’m hopeful that we will have a stable, uneventful rest of the school year.”

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
A car caravan in support of the Chicago Teachers Union takes place around City Hall Jan. 10, 2022.

Here’s more on how we got to this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for details

Block Club Chicago Staff

