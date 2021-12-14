Skip to contents

Home
Citywide

CPS Giving 150,000 COVID-19 Tests To Students So They Can Test During Winter Break

The school district will provide the kits in 300 schools in communities that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Kelly Bauer
2:21 PM CST on Dec 14, 2021
Chicago Public Schools/Facebook
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is giving away 150,000 take-home COVID-19 testing kits to students this week so they can test during winter break.

The school district will provide the kits in 300 schools in communities that have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to a Tuesday news release. Kids will also receive instructions about how people can use the tests.

The district will “strongly” encourage families to test students Dec. 28 and drop the kits in a FedEx Drop Box the same day, according to the news release.

Here is a list of the schools where students will be provided with tests.

Families that don’t get a test from CPS will still be encouraged to get their students tested over winter break, according to the district. CPS has a website with information about pediatric testing.

Parents and guardians can also sign up their students for weekly testing when classes are in session. Signup is available online.

Winter break runs Dec. 20-31.

Kelly Bauer

