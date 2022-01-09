Chicago Public Schools Cancels All Classes Monday

CHICAGO — There will be no classes for Chicago public schools students Monday, the fourth straight day in-person learning has been called off as the district and teachers union continue negotiating a safe return to school during the city’s latest COVID-19 surge.

Chicago Public Schools officially canceled classes across the district late Sunday. Many principals already had told parents as early as Friday afternoon there would be no classes at their schools Monday because of a lack of staffing.

District and union officials continued negotiations through the weekend. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez previously said there would be no class unless the two sides could reach a last-minute deal, according to the Tribune.

“Out of fairness and consideration for parents who need to prepare, classes will be canceled again Monday,” Martinez and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “Although we have been negotiating hard throughout the day, there has not been sufficient progress for us to predict a return to class tomorrow. We will continue to negotiate through the night and will provide an update if we have made substantial progress.”

UPDATE: Classes are currently canceled for all CPS students on Monday, January 10, but we remain committed to reaching an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union as soon as possible. Please review this letter for more information on our district’s plans. pic.twitter.com/S5zzu06CnF — CPS – Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) January 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

