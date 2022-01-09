Skip to contents

Chicago Public Schools Cancels All Classes Monday

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez say talks with the Chicago Teachers Union will continue throughout the night, but there wasn't enough progress to resume classes Monday.

Block Club Chicago Staff
7:58 PM CST on Jan 9, 2022
Pedro Martinez, CEO of Chicago Public Schools, speaks at a press conference promoting COVID-19 vaccination in Chicago communities of color at City Hall on Nov. 16, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — There will be no classes for Chicago public schools students Monday, the fourth straight day in-person learning has been called off as the district and teachers union continue negotiating a safe return to school during the city’s latest COVID-19 surge.

Chicago Public Schools officially canceled classes across the district late Sunday. Many principals already had told parents as early as Friday afternoon there would be no classes at their schools Monday because of a lack of staffing.

District and union officials continued negotiations through the weekend. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez previously said there would be no class unless the two sides could reach a last-minute deal, according to the Tribune.

“Out of fairness and consideration for parents who need to prepare, classes will be canceled again Monday,” Martinez and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “Although we have been negotiating hard throughout the day, there has not been sufficient progress for us to predict a return to class tomorrow. We will continue to negotiate through the night and will provide an update if we have made substantial progress.” 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Block Club Chicago Staff

