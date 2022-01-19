Skip to contents

Chiditarod Will Be An Outdoor Block Party, Art Cart Competition This Year

Chicago's annual urban shopping cart race will require proof of vaccination and cap registration at 400 people because of COVID-19.

Maia McDonald
7:30 AM CST on Jan 19, 2022
Instead of a race, the Chiditarod 2022 will feature a outdoor block party, art cart competition and more.
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — An annual North Side charity race is going to look a little different this year. 

The Chiditarod, which typically features costumed participants racing decorated shopping carts for charity and fun, won’t be an in-person race this year as Chicago battles the latest COVID-19 surge.

Instead, the event will be an outdoor block party March 5 at Fulton Street by Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave. All participants must show proof of vaccination.

There will be music, art cart installations, a beauty pageant talent show and more for people to enjoy, according to a news release. Those interested can participate alone or in teams of four or five in contests for the best themed and decorated carts. Costumes are also encouraged.

Event participants must be at least 21 years old and fully vaccinated for the “Blockditarod” edition of the event, which will have a capacity of 400 people. Pre-registration and a donation of 69 pounds of food is required for participation. The event’s COVID-19 policy, plus a full list of rules, can be found online

Money raised through the event will go to the Chiditarod Foundation, which supports local nonprofits that share its goal to combat hunger and food scarcity in the Chicagoland area.

Those interested in the Chiditarod 2022 event can register online until Feb. 21.

Maia McDonald

