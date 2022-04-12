Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller Out After Block Club Chicago, BGA Investigations

CHICAGO — Loretto Hospital CEO and President George Miller has left the troubled West Side safety-net hospital that is being investigated by the FBI, sources confirmed.

The news comes after Block Club Chicago revealed the hospital vaccinated ineligible people with ties to hospital administrators, including at Miller’s suburban church. It’s not clear if Miller was ousted or he resigned.

Loretto Hospital announced Miller’s departure “effective immediately” in a memo to employees. In a statement, its board of trustees confirmed Miller was no longer employed by Loretto.

“Our leadership team, team members, and medical staff remain unwaveringly committed to providing the highest level of patient care and advocacy for the Austin community,” the statement read.

Miller did not immediately return calls Tuesday.

Tesa Anewishki will serve as acting president and CEO of the hospital for now, and a new leadership team will be selected, Loretto hospital leaders said.

Miller’s departure comes four months after Block Club revealed the FBI was investigating the vaccinations at his suburban church. The FBI is also probing vaccinations the hospital did at Trump Tower.

As part of its investigation, Block Club also revealed the hospital was funneling vaccines meant for underserved areas of the West Side to ineligible people at Chicago’s Trump Tower, where Loretto’s then-chief financial officer, Dr. Anosh Ahmed, lived, and at a luxury jewelry store and high-end Gold Coast steakhouse where Ahmed hung out.

Block Club then partnered with the Better Government Association to show Ahmed’s friends won contracts worth $4 million from the nonprofit hospital while Loretto board members took hospital-funded Caribbean trips, among other benefits.

The Loretto Hospital investigations led to FBI and state probes, the resignation of Ahmed and prompted the city to take over vaccine distribution to ensure doses went to West Siders who were struggling to get shots instead of the rich and powerful.

The FBI subpoena of Miller’s church focused on vaccinations, which were done in February at Valley Kingdom Ministries International in southwest suburban Oak Forest. The FBI asked for documents related to outreach to the church by city officials, as well as city use of the church to administer vaccines, and visits to the church made by city officials surrounding the February vaccination event.

In a brief telephone interview at the time, Miller referred reporters to hospital representatives, who declined to comment. Apostle H. Daniel Wilson, a longtime pastor at Valley Kingdom Ministries International, could not be reached.

Credit: Valley Kingdom Ministries video International Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller receives an award from H. Daniel Wilson at Valley Kingdom Ministries International in suburban Oak Forest on Feb. 27. Wilson said he was giving Miller, a member of the church and Wilson’s friend, the award after Loretto Hospital vaccinated members of the church.

As the pandemic tore through low-income communities of color, officials provided Illinois’ first vaccination doses to Loretto in December, in large part to assure Black and Latino citizens they would be prioritized and protected.

But Loretto then administered vaccines at Trump Tower, where Ahmed lived; at a luxury Gold Coast watch shop and jewelry store and to workers of Maple & Ash, a high-end steakhouse.

The first vaccine event at the church was held Feb. 6, less than two weeks after the city opened eligibility and many older, at-risk Chicagoans were still desperately trying to get shots. Members got their second shots Feb. 27.

Valley Kingdom Ministries was one of the first churches — if not the first — visited by the hospital, according to newsletters written by Miller to Loretto staff and obtained by Block Club. Beyond the professed friendship between Miller and Wilson, senior pastor at Valley Kingdom Ministries International, it is not clear why the church would have been given such preference.

RELATED: Loretto Hospital Vaccinated CEO’s Suburban Church — While West Siders Were Calling Daily For Shots

At the time, only frontline workers and people 65 and older were broadly eligible for the vaccines. Officials were also voicing concerns as many of the city’s vaccine doses — up to 40 percent — were going to people who live in the suburbs.

Loretto sent a team to the church “to administer 204 vaccinations of their members, who lived, worked or received their [health care] from those living in Chicago,” Miller wrote in a newsletter to hospital staff that spring. Later, in the same newsletter, he acknowledged demand was high in the city, writing, “In the coming weeks, our goal is to obtain more COVID-19 vaccines to administer because the demand is extremely high. We are attracting new patients that have never visited [Loretto] before.”

Credit: Valley Kingdom Ministries International video Loretto CEO George Miller (center) received an award from H. Daniel Wilson, the leader at Valley Kingdom Ministries International, after Loretto Hospital vaccinated people at the suburban church. Miller is a member of the church and friends with Wilson.

In a video from Feb. 28, the church’s leader, H. Daniel Wilson, and Miller discuss having been friends for more than 40 years. They attended college together, were fraternity brothers and are even close enough that Miller attended Wilson’s bachelor party, they say in the video.

In the video, Wilson directly thanks Miller for the vaccinations and says the people vaccinated came from the church and “Chicagoland area,” a term used to describe the vast metropolitan area in and around the city.

“We vaccinated 200 primarily members from the Valley and from the Chicagoland area, and it could not have been done without the leadership, the open heart and the spirit of a brother beloved,” Wilson says of Miller. “You’re a friend, you’re a brother beloved, you’re a frat brother. But you’re a member of this ministry.”

In the video, Wilson gives an award to Miller to thank him for bringing Loretto to the church — and Miller then gives an award to Wilson for being Loretto’s “faith partner.”

Loretto’s self-audit of its vaccinations lists the shots done at the church as “decided eligible … outside of Chicago — healthcare in Chicago, work in Chicago, 65+.” But the report doesn’t say how or if the hospital determined if people who got shots at those events met those eligibility requirements.

Ahmed, resigned in March 2021 after Block Club revealed the vaccinations at Trump Tower, where Ahmed lived, and at businesses where Ahmed frequented.

Credit: Provided Eric Trump stands with Dr. Anosh Ahmed, former chief operating officer of Loretto Hospital. Data embedded in the photo shows it was taken March 10 at or near Trump Tower.

In a letter to Loretto’s staff, Miller took responsibility for the Trump Tower event, saying he authorized it. The hospital’s board decided he would be suspended for two weeks without pay, though it was not clear when that suspension would happen since the hospital was then searching for Ahmed’s replacement, a hospital spokesperson previously said.

The hospital’s self-audit stated it administered 70 unapproved, ineligible vaccines at Trump Tower on March 10.

The city’s health department suspended vaccine doses to Loretto until the hospital could put its program in order. State Rep. LaShawn Ford of Chicago stepped down from the hospital’s board March 23 to protest its slowness in responding to the mounting scandals. The next day, Ahmed resigned.

On March 25, Lightfoot called for an independent investigation into the hospital’s vaccinations.

The subpoenas state the current investigation is overseen by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Mecklenburg, who often handles complex financial cases, including white collar fraud and crimes against the elderly. She previously referred questions to an agency spokesman, who declined comment.

