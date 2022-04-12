CTA, Metra Say There’ve Been No Threats To Chicago Transit After Brooklyn Subway Shooting

CHICAGO —There are no reported threats to Chicago’s transit system following a mass shooting on a New York City train Tuesday morning, according to CTA officials.

A man walked onto the N train in Brooklyn wearing a worker’s vest and gas mask, opened a canister to fill the car with smoke and started shooting, according to The New York Times. Ten people were shot and six others were injured. The man has not been arrested, according to The Times.

In response to the attack, Metra is deploying “extra police and security resources” Tuesday, communications director Michael Gillis said.

“We remain as vigilant as ever about safety and security issues,” Gillis said in a statement. “And we would remind and encourage our riders and the public that if they see anything or anyone suspicious to report it to Metra police.”

Chicago police is also monitoring the situation, but no threats have been identified locally, officials said.

“We at the Chicago Police Department stand strong with New York City and it’s people following this senseless act of violence,” Supt. David Brown said in a tweet. “Our prayers are with the victims and all those who have been affected.”

