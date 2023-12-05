Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Small Streetwear Shops Hit Hard By Crash-And-Grab Crews: ‘It Is Out Of Control’
At least eight businesses have been hit in the last two weeks, police said. The burglars’ tactic: ramming a car through the store’s security gates.
Upcoming Ukrainian Village Migrant Shelter Will Now House Families, City Says
Officials told neighbors this month the facility would be dedicated to single men, prompting some backlash. The shelter is expected to open by Nov. 1.
Lincoln Park Neighbors Split On Sterling Bay Towers As Former Alderman Criticizes Megadeveloper
The proposed apartments are among three projects planned near Lincoln Yards as the megadevelopment stalls due to a lack of funding.
Humboldt Park Neighbors Ask For More Tools From Police, Alderpeople As Robberies Persist
A new community safety committee aims to bring neighbors and police together to tackle the area’s robbery spike.
33 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: A Taste Of Soul, Pilsen Brew-Ja Crawl, Yoga In The Sky And More
Usher out October with a bar crawl along 18th Street, a South Side farm fest, a Dark Hollywood tour at Oz Park and more.
West Town’s Dancing In The Streets Festival Announces Lineup For Annual Jam Band And Craft Beer Celebration
WEST TOWN — A street festival highlighting craft beer and jam bands is returning to an industrial stretch of West Town this August with three…
3 South And West Side Nonprofits Awarded $1 Million In Grants For Job Training And Development
GARFIELD PARK — Three local nonprofits are the recipients of $1 million in job development grants from UPS to address health inequities on the South…