AUBURN GRESHAM — For over a decade, Exclusive773, the shop known as a staple within the city’s hip-hop community, and its owner and concert promoter Steve Wazwaz have made it a point to give back to those in need for the holidays.

The 11th annual Toy Drive on Friday, which follows Wazwaz’s annual Turkey Drive in November, comes at a time when many Chicagoans are feeling the financial squeeze from inflation, immigrants are struggling to find housing and employment and Palestinians like himself are witnessing the devastating war in Gaza.

“The cost of everything went up this year, whether you buy a toy, food, clothing … so it’s a lot harder [for people] to contribute what they would [usually] contribute. The people in need appreciate it more because of the squeeze right now,” Wazwaz told Block Club Chicago.

Despite the circumstances, Wazwaz has still been able to collect a multitude of toys for families in need. Earlier this month, with the help of longtime affiliate Crane’s World (headed by Bill Crane) and organizations like The Mural Movement, Gratitude Chicago and the We Can Help Foundation, the group collected toy donations and will deliver them Friday.

In 2013, Englewood native and executive director of Think Outside Da Block Pha’tal Perkins inspired Wazwaz to hold his own holiday giveaway after he contributed Thanksgiving turkeys to Perkins’ effort in Ogden Park.

Wazwaz said the toy drive began when he and music manager Beleshia “Lyrical” Mcculley got together and started coordinating donation efforts on 87th Street.

Notable names in the music scene pitched in, too.

“Twista helped me out that year, Lupe Fiasco helped me out that year and it just blew up since.”

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the toy drive was expanded across the city.

Growing up with a Palestinian mom and a Greek father near Marquette Park on the South Side, Wazwaz’s family celebrated the Christmas holiday even though he was raised in a Muslim household.

As with its annual Turkey Drive, Exclusive773’s Toy Drive prioritizes predominantly Black and Brown neighborhoods across the South and West sides. Wazwaz said this is a way of giving back to the same areas that shaped him growing up.

“One thing I learned from being on 87th: I was always thankful for the people who helped change my life and I always wanted to pay it forward,” he said.

What gives him the most joy is to see people happy and appreciative of the simple yet important things that many people take for granted, whether it’s having enough food for the holidays or giving their children a token of holiday joy they’ll be able to cherish, he said.

“For me, it’s like a natural high to see people genuinely be happy for the smallest things like something that I would take for granted. We’re trying to push positivity and show people that we can help people through tough times. And we have everybody involved, we have different races, different religions. We’re doing it for the kids,” said Wazwaz.

Steve Wazwaz as Santa at a previous Exclusive773 holiday toy drive. Credit: Exclusive773

“I’m beyond thankful to help out the less fortunate and I’ll continue to pay it forward. My goal is for my kids to follow the same footsteps and do the same,” he added.

Exclusive773’s 11th annual Toy Drive begins at 3 p.m. Friday in Pilsen. The toy drop-off locations across the city include:

Vault Gallarie, 2015 S. Laflin St.

Empire Cutz, 3220 S. Ashland Ave.

Edible Arrangements, 8732 S. Kedzie Ave.

Gold Coast Cafe, 754 N. Clark St.

Tamed Blow Dry and Beauty Bar, 3721 N. Southport Ave. and 1668 W. Division St.

West Park Bodega, 2157 W. North Ave.

Wazwaz and other volunteers will also be dropping off toys at Grindhouse Cafe at 146 N. Broad St. and 1600 119th St. and Creative Comics, 216 E. Main St., in Indiana.

In the new year, Wazwaz said he plans on having a fundraiser for Palestine. You can stay up to date on his efforts by following him here.

“You see how bad it is over there. They’re struggling for the most basic things we have, like clean water, basic electricity, WiFi, medical supplies.”

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: