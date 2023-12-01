UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — At least 10 crashes occurred at or near a troublesome Ukrainian Village intersection over the past six months, even though the City Council had approved stop signs in June that were not installed until this week.

The Chicago Department of Transportation added stop signs on Augusta Boulevard at Hoyne Avenue on Thursday, shortly after Block Club asked a department spokesperson why the signs had been delayed.

Neighbors, including Dana Land, fought for years to get the stop signs, saying drivers would frequently speed and crash nearby. Almost as soon as Land moved to the intersection, she began reaching out to the alderperson and city to request stop signs on each side of Augusta to help slow traffic and reduce crashes, she said.

But Land’s requests didn’t gain traction until Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), who took over part of the area this year after the citywide redistricting process, passed a measure in June through City Council to have the signs installed.

Still, as of earlier this week, the stop signs were not in place. That finally changed Thursday.

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Land said she was thrilled to see the signs finally go up — but remained frustrated that it took years of complaining to make it happen.

“Honestly, I’m very happy that it is finally here. And I can’t wait to not hear any more accidents outside my window,” Land said. “It is a little frustrating that it took this long to get a stop sign when the community overwhelmingly supported it.”

Stop signs and freshly painted crosswalks were recently added to the intersection of Augusta Boulevard and Hoyne Avenue in Ukrainian Village, as seen on Nov. 30, 2023.

‘There’s A Holdup Somewhere’

Land has heard and sometimes witnessed crashes every month, on average, since moving to the area in 2020, she said. Before this week, there was an existing stop sign on Hoyne Avenue, which is a northbound one-way, but nothing in place on Augusta.

“Living in this intersection and hearing accidents and near-misses all day, I’m genuinely scared that I’m going to hear someone’s death someday,” Land said in an interview earlier this week. “If I were to move out of my apartment, it would be because I’ve gotten so much anxiety from living at this intersection and just hearing these near accidents or actual accidents constantly.”

Land reached out to the 2nd Ward office to request stop signs for the intersection. But despite her numerous attempts and social media posts, traffic continued to flow unimpeded — and drivers continued to crash, she said.

“The accidents keep happening, and some of them are pretty severe,” she said Monday. “The street speed limit is supposed to be 20 [mph], but at night people are going at least 50, 60, 70 down the street. It’s really concerning.”

Earlier this year, ward redistricting split the intersection of Augusta and Hoyne between the 1st and 36th wards. When Land found out she had a new alderperson, she took her concerns to La Spata’s office to once again plead her case, she said.

In June, La Spata’s ordinance to install the signs on Augusta passed in City Council.

“Alderman La Spata supports stop sign installation at Augusta / Hoyne, and the matter passed via an ordinance directly introduced to the Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety in June 2023,” 1st Ward chief of staff Nicholas Zettel wrote in an email this week.

But for the next five months, there was no action from the transportation department, which is responsible for traffic lights and signs on city-managed streets, according to its website.

Stop signs and freshly painted crosswalks were recently added to the intersection of Augusta Boulevard and Hoyne Avenue in Ukrainian Village, as seen on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Meanwhile, there were at least 10 car-involved crashes within a half block of the intersection between June and late November.

Responding officers were “unable to determine” the causes of several crashes, according to the city’s data portal, but some included “failed to yield right of way,” “failing to reduce speed to avoid crash,” and “operating vehicle in erratic, reckless, careless, negligent or aggressive manner.” The primary cause in one recent crash was “disregarding stop sign.”

Land said she remained perplexed and annoyed nothing seemed to be moving forward.

“There’s a holdup somewhere. If everybody supports it, where is the holdup? Why is CDOT taking so long to put these stop signs?” she said. “Why has it taken three years with numerous accidents? What’s going on here?”

Zettel this week told Block Club La Spata was following up with CDOT to see when the signs would be installed.

“We share our residents’ concerns about traffic improvements in this area, and will always do whatever we can to assess the viability of traffic improvements,” Zettel wrote in an email.

On Wednesday, after Block Club reached out to the transportation department, a spokesperson said the signs were scheduled to be erected this week but did not respond to questions about why it had taken so long or if there was a citywide backup.

Finally, on Thursday morning, drivers and pedestrians at Augusta and Hoyne were greeted by a new sight: sparkling red stop signs slowing down east and west bound traffic, along with a fresh coat of paint for the intersection’s crosswalks.

Land said she found out the signs had been installed after a Block Club reporter texted her they were in place Thursday, and she “jumped” up to go see them for herself.

“It’s very silly, but the one thing you see when you look out the window in our living room is now that stop sign, and I’m just so happy,” she said. “Someone else would be like, ‘Oh, what an ugly view,’ but I’m like, ‘No, finally, the stop sign, it’s there.'”

For Land, the whole process and years of advocacy presents a lesson she believes applied to all Chicagoans: When you think something is wrong and needs to be fixed, don’t give up.

“If you know your community needs something, work with other people,” she said. “Bother your alderman, often and frequently. That’s what they’re paid to be here for, to hear you and to be bothered.”

