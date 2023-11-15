CHICAGO — The city’s small businesses are full of gifts for your friends, families and coworkers, no matter what you need.
Block Club’s reporters are highlighting more than 130 small businesses across the city in this year’s installment. They have toys, clothes, jewelry, art, books, candles and more — and some even offer tours, lessons and other experiences.
Keep scrolling to see every neighborhood guide we created, or check out the offerings on this map.
You can also search by business, neighborhood and type of gift in our database.
Search our map and database:
We know this guide is not comprehensive, but we’re a small team.
If you have a local gift guide for your neighborhood, please let us know by emailing newsroom@blockclubchi.org or tweet us here.
We are also well aware the holidays will be extra difficult for thousands of Chicagoans this year, so we rounded up more than 50 mutual aid efforts and nonprofits helping people now. If you’re able to volunteer or donate, more help is needed. If you are in need, click here for more information.
Check out the guides:
Auburn Gresham, Chatham And Englewood
Austin, North Lawndale And Garfield Park
Avondale, Logan Square And Humboldt Park
Beverly, Morgan Park And Mount Greenwood
Bridgeport, Chinatown And McKinley Park
Bronzeville, South Loop And Washington Park
Downtown And West Loop
Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore And South Chicago
Lakeview And Lincoln Park
Lincoln Square, North Center, Albany Park, Irving Park And Ravenswood
Pilsen, Little Village And Back Of The Yards
Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Norwood Park And Edgebrook
Roseland And Pullman
Uptown, Edgewater And Rogers Park
Wicker Park, Bucktown And West Town
Chicago Mutual Aid Groups And Nonprofits Where You Can Give — Or Receive — Help Over The Holidays
Previous Gift Guides:
• 2022
• 2021
• 2020
