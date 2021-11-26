The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2021

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Supporting Chicago’s small businesses is more important than ever.
Many small businesses are struggling, and they are relying on your support to stick around. That’s why Block Club’s reporters reached out to more than 140 small businesses across the city to highlight their work — and encourage shoppers to stop by.
Our local gift guide should take care of everyone on your list, whether they’re a bookworm, a runner, a coffee aficionado, a snazzy dresser or a city kid.
Keep scrolling to see every neighborhood guide we created, or check out the
offerings on this map.
We know this guide is not comprehensive, but we’re a small team. To request your local shop be featured, please fill out the form here. We’ll use your suggestions to create a reader-curated gift guide.
If you have a local gift guide for your neighborhood, please let us know by emailing newsroom@blockclubchi.org or tweet us here.
We are also well aware the holidays will be extra difficult for thousands of Chicagoans this year, so we rounded up more than 30 mutual aid efforts and nonprofits helping people now. If you’re able to volunteer or donate, more help is needed. If you are in need, click here for more information.
And if you’re feeling extra generous, please consider supporting our nonprofit newsroom. Here’s a guide to how you can help Block Club — including ways you can help for free!
Auburn Gresham, Chatham and Englewood
Austin, North Lawndale and Garfield Park
Avondale, Logan Square and Humboldt Park
Beverly, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood
Bridgeport, Chinatown and McKinley Park
Bronzeville, South Loop and Washington Park
Downtown, West Loop and Near North Side
Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore and South Chicago
Lakeview and Lincoln Park
Lincoln Square, North Center, Albany Park, Irving Park and Ravenswood
Pilsen, Little Village and Back of the Yards
Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park and Norwood Park
Roseland and Pullman
Uptown, Edgewater and Rogers Park
Wicker Park, Bucktown and West Town
Midway, Gage Park And Garfield Ridge
