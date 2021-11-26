Skip to contents

The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2021

Block Club's reporters reached out to more than 140 small businesses across the city to highlight their work — and encourage shoppers to stop by.

Kelly Bauer
9:00 AM CST on Nov 26, 2021
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Supporting Chicago’s small businesses is more important than ever.

Many small businesses are struggling, and they are relying on your support to stick around. That’s why Block Club’s reporters reached out to more than 140 small businesses across the city to highlight their work — and encourage shoppers to stop by.

Our local gift guide should take care of everyone on your list, whether they’re a bookworm, a runner, a coffee aficionado, a snazzy dresser or a city kid.

Keep scrolling to see every neighborhood guide we created, or check out the
offerings on this map.

We know this guide is not comprehensive, but we’re a small team. To request your local shop be featured, please fill out the form here. We’ll use your suggestions to create a reader-curated gift guide.

If you have a local gift guide for your neighborhood, please let us know by emailing newsroom@blockclubchi.org or tweet us here.

We are also well aware the holidays will be extra difficult for thousands of Chicagoans this year, so we rounded up more than 30 mutual aid efforts and nonprofits helping people now. If you’re able to volunteer or donate, more help is needed. If you are in need, click here for more information.

And if you’re feeling extra generous, please consider supporting our nonprofit newsroom. Here’s a guide to how you can help Block Club — including ways you can help for free!

Auburn Gresham, Chatham and Englewood

Credit: Englewood Branded

Austin, North Lawndale and Garfield Park

Credit: Provided

Avondale, Logan Square and Humboldt Park

Credit: Courtesy of Morgan Scofes

Beverly, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood

Bridgeport, Chinatown and McKinley Park

Credit: Provided

Bronzeville, South Loop and Washington Park

Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden

Downtown, West Loop and Near North Side

Credit: Sugargoat/Facebook

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore and South Chicago

Lakeview and Lincoln Park

Credit: Facebook

Lincoln Square, North Center, Albany Park, Irving Park and Ravenswood

Credit: Provided.

Pilsen, Little Village and Back of the Yards

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago

Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park and Norwood Park

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Roseland and Pullman

Credit: Facebook

Uptown, Edgewater and Rogers Park

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

Wicker Park, Bucktown and West Town

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Midway, Gage Park And Garfield Ridge

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2021

