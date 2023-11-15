WEST LOOP — A West Loop luxury retailer and a natural wine shop are collaborating every other month for a social event.

SVRN Sommelier Sunday is 6-10 p.m. Sunday at All Together Now, 2119 W. Chicago Ave. The natural wine and cheese counter in Ukrainian Village will host the event in partnership with SVRN.

Sommelier Sunday is an attempt to bring the companies’ customers together in a more intimate and personal setting, according to a news release. Taking place every other month, each wine night will have a theme to set the mood.

Sunday’s theme is crafted after the Loire Valley, a region in France known for its more “avant-garde, creative take on wines,” according to the organizers.

The event is free to attend, with food and wine available to buy from a special menu. Attendees will listen to music from the region to “transport them” to the French countryside, according to the organizers.

SVRN will also have merchandise inspired by the night’s theme available for purchase.

Collaborative Merchandise for SVRN Sommelier Sunday. Credit: SVRN

SVRN opened in 2019, offering a fresh take on streetwear and luxury brands such as Rick Owens, Issey Miyake, Marni and Raf Simons. The store remodeled and expanded last year, reopening with a sleek, modern design.

SVRN has continued to partner with and host unique pop-ups, such as last year’s partnership with popular anonymous creator @aplasticplant. The bi-monthly wine nights are an extension of that.

“We wanted to create an event open to everyone. A space where people of the community can bond over their mutual appreciation for design, fashion and wine,” Drake Sweeney, SVRN’s creative director, said in a statement. “SVRN and All Together Now are both focused on forward-thinking approaches in our respective fields which guided our decision to choose Loire Valley as the perfect theme.”

