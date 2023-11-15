LAKEVIEW — The holidays are quickly approaching, and local businesses across Chicago are ready to help neighbors find the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

Business owners throughout Lakeview, Roscoe Village, Lincoln Park and Old Town have been stocking up on gift items in preparation.

To make shopping easier, Block Club rounded up several gift options from stores across Lakeview, Roscoe Village, Lincoln Park and Old Town.

Lakeview And Roscoe Village

The Last Chapter Book Shop, 2013 W. Roscoe Ave., in Roscoe Village on Aug. 30, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Last Chapter, 2013 W. Roscoe St. Website.

The Last Chapter is a bookshop focusing on romance that opened in September in Roscoe Village.

The shop features every sub-genre within romance, including fantasy, mystery, suspense and thrillers. It also has an extensive selection of books with BIPOC and LGBTQ+ voices.

Among the bestsellers in the shop’s online store are “A Touch of Chaos” by Scarlett St. Claire ($26.99) and “Sip & Sins,” the romance lover’s cocktail recipe book published by the Last Chapter ($30).

Shop in-store for The Last Chapter’s full book selection.

The Last Chapter is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 773-407-0610.

Men’s Room, 3343 N. Halsted St. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Men’s Room, 3343 N. Halsted St. Website.

This Northalsted staple is a go-to for LGBTQ+ fashion and fetish gear, with everything from leather harnesses and handcuffs to underwear and sex toys. It also houses a barbershop.

Opened in 2016, Men’s Room relocated last year to a storefront next to Sidetrack. An online store is launching soon.

Men’s Room Chicago is open noon-8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 773-857-0907.

The Chicago hat for toddlers ($24), “Where’s the Snowman?” ($9.99) and the organic two-way zipper footie ($36) are all available at Mini Wonder. Credit: Provided/Mini Wonder

Mini Wonder, 3527 N. Southport Ave. Website.

Mini Wonder is the latest kids’ boutique from Ali Reff, owner of Alice & Wonder.

Mini Wonder opened in September along the Southport Corridor and focuses on clothing, toys and other items for babies and toddlers. Its selection is inspired by the kinds of gifts Reff received at her baby showers. She has three children under 3.

Potential gifts include a Chicago chainstitched hat for toddlers ($24), “Where’s the Snowman?” children’s book ($9.99) and a cozy printed two-way zipper footie ($36).

Mini Wonder is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 773-998-6161.

Obvious Shirts sells thousands of shirts each month through its online store. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Obvious Shirts, 3776 N. Clark St. Website.

Obvious Shirts opened its first brick-and-mortar location near Wrigleyville last year after several years of popularity with online sales.

The shop is known for imprinting witty one-liners onto shirts. The shop went viral in 2015 after founder Joe Johnson printed a T-shirt with the phrase, “Jake Arrieta is good at baseball,” in reference to the then-Chicago Cubs pitcher.

New to the Obvious Shirts collection are the “I Miss Kyle Schwarber” shirt ($29.99) and “Da Pressed” Bear’s T ($29.99). You can still find classics like the “I’d Rather Be At Wrigley” or “Light the W” shirts ($29.99).

Obvious Shirts is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 773-698-7546.

Lincoln Park And Old Town

Left: Bliss & Belle’s night owl vegan leather corset top ($58). Right: The fuchsia crown jewel mermaid midi skirt ($68). Credit: Provided/Bliss & Belle

Bliss & Belle Boutique, 1011 W. Armitage Ave. Website.

Blake Belle, owner of Bliss & Belle, opened the women’s boutique in 2018 after moving back to Chicago from Los Angeles.

The store sells women’s clothing and accessories curated by Belle as well as a selection of gift items.

Shop Bliss & Belle’s online store for new pieces like the night owl vegan leather corset top ($58) or the fuchsia crown jewel mermaid midi skirt ($68). More items are available in-store.

Bliss & Belle is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 773-687-9979.

The indoor or outdoor pickleball set ($79.99) and Forest Friends stacking blocks ($49.99) are available at Play Lincoln Park. Credit: Provided/Play

Play Lincoln Park, 2462 N. Lincoln Ave. Website.

Play is a locally owned kids toy store with shops across Chicago. At Play Lincoln Park, you’ll find everything from plushies to books, puzzles and other toys.

Play recently released its 2023 holiday catalog, filled with suggestions on what to buy any little one. Highlights include the indoor or outdoor pickleball set ($79.99) and the Forest Friends stacking toys ($49.99).

Play Lincoln Park is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 773-799-8038.

Luke Carroll, who owns Green Inc. in old town with his mother, Inara Carroll. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Green Inc., 1718 N. Wells St. Website.

Green Inc. is an Old Town flower shop that celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

Run by co-founder Inara Carroll and her son, Luke Carroll, Green Inc. has the largest selection of cut flowers in Chicago. Its offerings range from tropical house plants to orchids and bouquets.

Green Inc. also has a large selection of ethnographic antiques, vases and other decorative items, making it the perfect stop for anyone shopping for a nature lover.

Green Inc. does not have an online store, so shopping must be done in person. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 312-266-2806.

