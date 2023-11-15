PORTAGE PARK — The holidays are upon us again, which means it’s an extra special time to support the local businesses that make up our communities.

With Far Northwest Side businesses gearing up for the holidays, Block Club Chicago rounded up some picks for fun gifts for your loved ones. From antique and vintage finds to home essentials and crafts, these independent businesses have you covered.

Here’s what you can buy:

Portage Park

The shop by haywoodmade, 4942 W. Irving Park Road. Website.

The shop by haywoodmade sells home goods, including candles, rugs, soaps and kitchenware items, made mostly by Midwestern women artists.

This season’s new arrivals include two kinds of natural soaking salts for a restorative bath experience. Choose an 8-ounce jar of garden lavender and bergamot or wild mint salts ($22 each).

The shop’s newest candle, homebody ($26), celebrates the “new going out” — a combination of Palo Santo, black cedar and smoky musks that “elegantly captures the smell of burnout, while an uplifting medley of citron, vanilla orchid, and amber mist remind you that calmer days are headed your way,” writes shop owner Kelsey Haywood.

The shop also sells 12 other candle options that aim to invoke the holiday season and year reflections.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. The store offers pickup and free local delivery. 312-380-9311. Instagram.

Spicy apple botanical wax sachets are on display at Distinct Bath and Body, 4046 N. Milwaukee Ave., as seen Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Distinct Bath and Body, 4046 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website.

From sugar scrubs to colorful bath bombs and more than 50 soaps, giving the gift of self-care is easy with handcrafted products by Distinct Bath and Body shop, which just celebrated 10 years in business.

For the holiday season, the shop has two kinds of botanical wax sachets ($15) — spicy apple and forest teardrop — perfect for sprucing up any room or to use as decorations, owner Sam Davis said. A matching reed diffuser ($45) is also available for another way to spread the wintery smell around the house for your loved ones.

Like every holiday season, the shop also sells a four-soap bar gift set with exclusive holiday blends made in-house. Folks can choose from cranberry, fig, spiced pumpkin and a winter blend ($42 for four), but the sets are customizable.

Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The shop also offers custom gift baskets and free gift boxing. 773-930-4420. Instagram.

Wildlight Yoga, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website

The Six Corners studio’s local shop sells a wide variety of yoga supplies, spiritual helpers, jewelry and clothing by independent artists. A new item is a handmade eye mask ($24), which comes in three different patterns and is a great tool to aid in sleep, yoga or other calming ritual.

On brand with the calming mood, the shop also sells floral sage smoke clearing bundles ($6), hand picked by The Green Witch Apothecary in West Virginia, to cleanse negative energy and add some color to your crystal collection, or to start one. A selenite wand is included with each to cleanse other crystals, as well.

Wildlight is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.- noon on weekends. 773-729-6063. Instagram.

The first floor of the Peace Love and Pickin’ thrift store at 4859 W. Irving Park Road is seen on July 26, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Peace Love and Pickin, 4859 W. Irving Park Road. Website.

The thrift store, newcomers to the Six Corners business strip, have discounted vintage items from glassware to lamps, records, DVDs, furniture and vintage wooden artwork. Its inventory is ever-changing, but several vintage lamps ($10-$50) are a favorite find of co-owner Rodney Shaffer, and a few are in stock for the holidays.

Glass salt and pepper shakers ($10-$20) can class up a kitchen, or a vintage viking glass ornament ($65) can make a colorful and elegant gift for the historical collector in your life.

Peace Love and Pickin’ is open 1-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, and by appointment Tuesday-Wednesday. 312-931-5829. Instagram.

Yarn at The Bloomin’ Spindle at 5359 W. Irving Park Road as seen May 25, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

The Bloomin’ Spindle, 5359 W. Irving Park Road. Website.

The Northwest Side knitting shop, which opened earlier this year, offers a variety of knitting and crochet patterns, books, kits, and of course, yarns from independent makers.

If you want to make your own stocking for Christmas, the shop sells a knitted stocking kit, which includes your choice of the Top Down Pattern or the Toe Up pattern by Faye Kennington ($50), available in four colors.

Knitting accessories like the leather-bound needle books made by a local artist ($45) are a stylish gift to keep those needles from poking around. For those on a lower budget, a mystery bag ($10) with a surprise selection of different yarns is available.

The Bloomin’ Spindle is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday. 773-930-4914. Instagram.

Indelible Bliss Candle & Soap Co. at 4342 1/2 N. Central Ave. sells candles, reed diffusers, soaps and body oils. The store opened at the beginning of December and is seen Dec. 28, 2022. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Indelible Bliss Candle & Soap Co. 4342 1/2 N. Central Ave. Website.

Indelible Bliss Candle & Soap Co. sells organic soy candles, soaps and other all-natural wellness products handmade by women entrepreneurs. The store opened almost a year ago and is having a Black Friday sale Nov. 20-24 with 40 percent off all candles.

The shop’s top Christmas candles from last year are back on the shelves and make cozy gifts for yourself or those who love the holidays. Choose from four candle types with aromas of strawberries, cloves, cinnamon, peppermint and more ($27 each). The shop’s signature candles inside perfume vessels are also available, with flower and fruit scents that waft sophistication and relaxation ($34).

For some self care, the coconut shea body butter made by owner Taniesha Depluzer can soothe dry skin, boost elasticity and help ease tension ($15).

Bliss Candle & Soap Co. is open noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 872-305-3601. Instagram.

Jefferson Park

REP CHI, 4425 N. Milwaukee Ave., has everything you need to celebrate your Chicago love while supporting local artists and new sweaters, as seen Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

REP CHI, 4425 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website.

From city-themed stickers, notebooks, clothing, dog leashes to local artwork and neighborhood signs, you won’t leave empty-handed at REP CHI. The shop’s printed “Cooler by the lake” shirt collection is back by popular demand, now with a white hoodie for the colder months ($30-$60).

Chicago mugs, glasses and cozies are always easy gifts ($10-$25). Folks can also choose from a series of upcycled accessories like the skyline denim cuff made from jean scraps and vinyl scraps ($12) or jewelry made from old skateboards and bike parts ($12-$14).

Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. It offers curbside pickup for online orders. 773-696-1992. Facebook.

New hand-woven scarves are in stock at The Made Shop, 4440 N. Milwaukee Ave., as seen Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

The Made Shop, 4440 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website.

This one-stop shop with handmade works from more than 45 Chicago-area artists sells candles, earrings, mugs, T-shirts, hats, shoes and more.

New items include dangly brass earrings by Chicago artist Sara Mizrachi ($29-$40). Other jewelry include ear cuff charms in various colors ($15) and butterfly earrings ($55).

Hand-woven scarves are also new to the shop this season, and come in blues and purples ($40). Leather wallets ($30) are also practical yet stylish gifts.

Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 am.-6 p.m. Saturdays. 708-351-5526. Instagram.

Norwood Park

Northwestern Cutlery, 7138 W. Higgins Ave. Website.

For the chef in your life, Northwestern Cutlery offers kitchen tools, aprons and uniforms, specialty knives and knife sharpening starting at $4 per knife. The business just celebrated three years in Norwood Park.

New this year is the Opinel X MonBento On-the-go Meal Kit ($65), which has mini utensils, a fiber napkin and stackable containers and is useful for long days away from home, enjoying the outdoors or traveling. The shop also has several gift boxes, which include knife sets for various occasions and prices, like the Bon Appétit steak knives set ($64).

Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. It offers free shipping on orders over $149.95. 312-421-3666. Instagram.

Edgebrook

Local Goods Chicago, 5422 W. Devon Ave. Website

Located within the Chicago Artisan Lab space, Local Goods Chicago pivoted earlier this year to offer more local artwork and space for artists to host workshops, classes and shows. Some of their work is for sale at the shop, as well as an online inventory of items from other local artists — many with Chicago themes.

Practical gifts like catch plates for your keys, gum, jewelry can be found at the shop, like the Chicago-themed plate ($13) or the dotted plate ($30). And if a Chicago plate isn’t enough for your big city lovers, you can get them Chicago clay earrings by KC Clay Works ($20).

The shop also has fun items for the kitchen, like this Chicago map cutting board ($30), neighborhood coasters ($10) and a plethora of Chicago posters and paintings ($20-$40).

Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays with pickup available for online orders. 773-800-0158. Instagram.

