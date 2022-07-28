The Salt Shed, Chicago’s Newest Music Venue, Opens Next Week At Morton Salt Site Along North Branch

GOOSE ISLAND — Concerts begin Tuesday outside the former Morton Salt warehouse on the North Branch of the Chicago River near Goose Island, the first programming planned at the site ahead of an indoor music venue slated to open early next year.

The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., is part of a development on the site that includes the music venue and office space.

While construction is still underway on the indoor venue, organizers have launched an outdoor concert series that runs through August and September.

The first show Tuesday evening features local jazz drummer Makaya McCraven, as well as Son of Kemet and Nubya Garcia.

Other shows include indie bands like Fleet Foxes, Death Cab For Cutie, Courtney Barnett and more. The venue is operated by 16″ On Center, the hospitality group that owns the Empty Bottle, Thalia Hall and other venues and restaurants around the Chicago area.

“We wanted to get some shows under our belt. And that’s why we created this series to go through September. And then the indoor space is opening in early 2023. So it kind of gives us some time to reset, announce some of the shows that are happening in 2023 and really get ready for that that indoor announcement,” said Kris English, the Salt Shed’s marketing manager.

The full outdoor lineup is available here.

In addition to music, the outdoor shows will feature concession and retail options from local vendors like Cafe Tola and Pizza Friendly Pizza, as well as Semicolon Books and Record Breakers. Capacity for the outdoor space is around 4,000 people, English said.

Credit: Provded A rendering of the outdoor concert space at the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave.

Part of the Salt Shed redevelopment includes the repainting of the iconic Morton Salt logo and sign, visible from the nearby Kennedy Expressway.

The logo was initially repainted last year, but began peeling during inclement weather this winter.

That was expected, a representative for developer Blue Star Properties told Block Club in February. Crews used a vinyl material as a temporary measure until they could do a “much more sturdy” paint job in the spring, the representative said.

English said the final repainting is currently underway, and will be completed shortly.

Credit: Chicago Department of Planning and Development / Provided A rendering of the Morton Salt project.

Credit: Izzy Stroobandt/Block Club Chicago The old Morton Salt factory at 1357 N. Elston Ave. on Goose Island. Temporary vinyl letters on the redone roof were peeling due to winter weather. The sign is currently being repainted.

