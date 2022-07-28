Lollapalooza Kicks Off Thursday. Here’s What You Need To Know

DOWNTOWN — Mega music festival Lollapalooza returns to Chicago on Thursday.

The festival regularly brings hundreds of thousands of people to Grant Park. It runs 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Headliners

Metallica, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Billy Strings and ZHU will headline Thursday’s opening day.

Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver and Rezz will headline Friday.

Saturday will see J. Cole, Kygo, Big Sean, Kaskade, Idles, Turnstile and Wallows headline.

And Sunday will end the weekend with Green Day, J-Hope, Porno for Pyros, The Kid LAROI and Charli XCX headline.

Click here for the full schedule.

Tickets

One-day general admission tickets for $125 and four-day passes for $350 are still available here.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People gather near the T-Mobile stage before Tyler The Creator’s performance during the second day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2021 amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Chicago.

Getting In

Concertgoers can enter Grant Park at the main entrance by Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive or at the north entrance at Columbus and Monroe Street. Accessible lanes for people with disabilities will be available at each entrance.

All attendees will be subject to a “complete airport-style search” that includes searching bags, magnetometer screening and pat-downs, according to the city.

To enter, ticket-holders must have their festival wristband on their right wrist. People can bring small, clear bags; fanny packs and clutch purses with one pocket, according to the city. No liquids are allowed on-site. Free water will be provided at hydration stations across festival grounds.

COVID And Monkeypox

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to wear a mask while at the festival, according to the city. But people will not need to provide proof of vaccination.

The risk of spreading monkeypox at clubs and festivals is “very low,” but people who are concerned should consider how much skin-to-skin contact they’d have at an event, and they should avoid touching rashes or sores on people and minimize skin-to-skin contact, according to the health department.

Street Closures

The festival grounds in Grant Park are from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street, according to a news release from the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Street closures for Lollapalooza:

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Aug. 7.

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue through Monday.

Jackson Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through Aug. 6.

Jackson Drive from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue through Monday.

Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Roosevelt Road through Monday.

Columbus Drive to Randolph Street through Monday.

Northbound center lanes on Columbus Drive and Monroe Street from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road through Monday.

Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive through Monday.

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: