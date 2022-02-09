Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

The Morton Salt Warehouse Sign Is Peeling — But It Will Be Fixed When Weather Warms Up, Developers Say

The vinyl letters are temporary and designed to peel off before an official paint job can happen — inclement weather just beat developers to it. The future music venue, dubbed the Salt Shed, will also begin hosting shows this spring.

Izzy Stroobandt
10:00 AM CST on Feb 9, 2022
The old Morton Salt factory at 1357 N. Elston Ave. on Goose Island. Temporary vinyl letters on the redone roof are peeling due to winter weather.
Izzy Stroobandt/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

GOOSE ISLAND — It’s only been a few months since the roof and letters of the Morton Salt warehouse were redone as part of the landmark’s transformation into a music venue — and the logo’s letters are already peeling off. 

It’s by design, the developers said.

The developers of the warehouse — which received official landmark designation from City Council last year — were allowed this fall to replace the roof, on which the old Morton Salt letters and logo are painted.

But it was too cold to paint when the crews redid the roof, so they used a vinyl material as a temporary measure until they could do a “much more sturdy” paint job in the spring, said a representative for Blue Star Properties, one of the co-developers working on the site. The vinyl is the same material that’s used on the sides of buses and taxi cabs, the representative said.

That meant the vinyl was eventually going to be removed — but, as it turns out, the harsh winter weather has started the work for them. It’s caused the vinyl letters to begin peeling off earlier than planned.

Once the weather warms, Blue Star is going to “trim the letters” so they look better until the official paint job can be done in the spring, the representative said. That process will likely start in early May, and they’ll wrap the paint project in June, the representative said.

The site is being turned from a salt warehouse into The Salt Shed, a large event venue. It’s set to open for concerts shortly after the paint dries this summer, according to a recent announcement

On Wednesday, a series of summer concerts were announced:

Morton Salt’s Elston Avenue operations began in the late 1920s and continued until 2015. In December 2017, the company sold its property to R2 Companies for redevelopment.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Izzy Stroobandt

Read More:

The Latest

West Ridge Social Club Raided By Feds, Police After Months Of Complaints — And Building Will Immediately Be Demolished

The search came after months of law enforcement "investigating community concerns and criminal activity" at the establishment, Ald. Debra Silverstein said.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
2 hours ago

The Morton Salt Warehouse Sign Is Peeling — But It Will Be Fixed When Weather Warms Up, Developers Say

The vinyl letters are temporary and designed to peel off before an official paint job can happen — inclement weather just beat developers to it. The future music venue, dubbed the Salt Shed, will also begin hosting shows this spring.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Izzy Stroobandt
3 hours ago

Sueños Latin Music Fest Will Bring Headliners J Balvin, Ozuna To Grant Park Memorial Day Weekend

The two-day fest produced by the Lollapalooza and Baja Beach Fest teams will feature giants of the Latin music scene as well as up-and-comers.

Citywide
Madison Savedra
3 hours ago

This West Side Charter Expelled More Students Than Any Other School. Can That Change?

This fall, teachers at the school were trained in restorative practices — responses to rule-breaking that focus on compassion and reducing repeat offenses. Expulsions are down.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Margaret Kates, Chalkbeat Chicago
3 hours ago

See more stories