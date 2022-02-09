The Morton Salt Warehouse Sign Is Peeling — But It Will Be Fixed When Weather Warms Up, Developers Say

GOOSE ISLAND — It’s only been a few months since the roof and letters of the Morton Salt warehouse were redone as part of the landmark’s transformation into a music venue — and the logo’s letters are already peeling off.

It’s by design, the developers said.

The developers of the warehouse — which received official landmark designation from City Council last year — were allowed this fall to replace the roof, on which the old Morton Salt letters and logo are painted.

But it was too cold to paint when the crews redid the roof, so they used a vinyl material as a temporary measure until they could do a “much more sturdy” paint job in the spring, said a representative for Blue Star Properties, one of the co-developers working on the site. The vinyl is the same material that’s used on the sides of buses and taxi cabs, the representative said.

That meant the vinyl was eventually going to be removed — but, as it turns out, the harsh winter weather has started the work for them. It’s caused the vinyl letters to begin peeling off earlier than planned.

Once the weather warms, Blue Star is going to “trim the letters” so they look better until the official paint job can be done in the spring, the representative said. That process will likely start in early May, and they’ll wrap the paint project in June, the representative said.

The site is being turned from a salt warehouse into The Salt Shed, a large event venue. It’s set to open for concerts shortly after the paint dries this summer, according to a recent announcement.

On Wednesday, a series of summer concerts were announced:

Morton Salt’s Elston Avenue operations began in the late 1920s and continued until 2015. In December 2017, the company sold its property to R2 Companies for redevelopment.

