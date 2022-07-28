Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

City Agencies Can’t Help Other States Investigate People Who Come To Chicago For Abortions, Lightfoot Says

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order that bans city agencies from helping other states investigate abortion patients and providers.

Kelly Bauer
12:40 PM CDT on Jul 28, 2022
Pro-choice demonstrators march though Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood during the “Families for Abortion Access” march on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Lou Foglia/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is banning city agencies from helping when other states try to investigate people who come to Chicago for abortion services.

Local health care providers are seeing more out-of-staters coming to Chicago for abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leading to nearby states implementing abortion bans or harsh restrictions. Officials in some states have said they’ll investigate people who go to other places for abortions.

But Lightfoot signed an executive order Thursday that prohibits city agencies from assisting an investigation started by another state trying to punish a person who sought an abortion in Chicago or an agency that helps someone procure an abortion in Chicago.

RELATED: Want To Help People Access Safe Abortion After Roe Reversal? Here’s What You Should — And Should Not — Do, Advocates Say

The executive order will help protect patients and providers of abortions, Lightfoot and other officials said at the signing Thursday.

The city has also created a $500,000 fund to help people safely get abortions in Chicago. Gov. JB Pritzker and Lightfoot have vowed to protect abortion access throughout the state.

RELATED: What Roe V. Wade Being Overturned Means For Illinois

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

City Agencies Can’t Help Other States Investigate People Who Come To Chicago For Abortions, Lightfoot Says

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order that bans city agencies from helping other states investigate abortion patients and providers.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 minute ago

The Salt Shed, Chicago’s Newest Music Venue, Opens Next Week At Morton Salt Site Along North Branch

Concerts outside the development along the Chicago River will run through September. The indoor venue is expected to open early next year.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
43 minutes ago

Lollapalooza Kicks Off Thursday. Here’s What You Need To Know

The festival regularly brings hundreds of thousands of people to Grant Park. It runs throughout the weekend.

Downtown
Mack Liederman
3 hours ago

City’s Concrete-Protected Bike Lanes Delayed, But Still Happening, Officials Say. But Advocates Ask: Is It Enough?

Cyclists say the plan won't make Chicago's most dangerous bike lanes — the unprotected ones — more safe. “We need big changes," one activist said.

Citywide
Izzy Stroobandt
3 hours ago

See more stories