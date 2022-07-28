City Agencies Can’t Help Other States Investigate People Who Come To Chicago For Abortions, Lightfoot Says

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is banning city agencies from helping when other states try to investigate people who come to Chicago for abortion services.

Local health care providers are seeing more out-of-staters coming to Chicago for abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leading to nearby states implementing abortion bans or harsh restrictions. Officials in some states have said they’ll investigate people who go to other places for abortions.

But Lightfoot signed an executive order Thursday that prohibits city agencies from assisting an investigation started by another state trying to punish a person who sought an abortion in Chicago or an agency that helps someone procure an abortion in Chicago.

The executive order will help protect patients and providers of abortions, Lightfoot and other officials said at the signing Thursday.

The city has also created a $500,000 fund to help people safely get abortions in Chicago. Gov. JB Pritzker and Lightfoot have vowed to protect abortion access throughout the state.

