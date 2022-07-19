Skip to contents

Reza’s Restaurant In Andersonville Shut Down By State Over ‘Non-Compliance,’ Officials Say

Reza's state business license was revoked and the city's Department of Buildings posted an "off-limits" notice on the front door Monday.

Joe Ward
7:25 AM CDT on Jul 19, 2022
Reza's Restaurant was shuttered by the city and the state (green notice at left) Monday.
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
ANDERSONVILLE — A popular Andersonville restaurant was forced to close Monday after running afoul of city and state regulators.

Reza’s Restaurant at 5255 N. Clark St. has had its state business registration revoked by the Illinois Department of Revenue, according to a notice posted to its front door.

A spokesperson said the restaurant was non-compliant with state tax law but declined to comment further.

“Due to taxpayer confidentiality provisions in the tax laws, we cannot divulge particulars regarding the non-compliance of a business,” Maura Kownacki, spokesperson for the department of revenue, said in a statement.

An “off limits — do not enter” sign was also affixed to the restaurant by the city’s Department of Buildings Monday.

The notice says the business was ordered closed “due to code violations that threaten life, safety or health.” It is unclear what violations occurred at the restaurant. A spokesperson for the Department of Buildings did not respond to requests to comment Monday.

Representatives from Reza’s did not return a request for comment Monday.

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
Reza’s Restaurant was ordered closed by the city and state Monday, July 18, 2022.

Reza’s was opened on Clark Street in 1983 by Reza Toulabias and became one of the first and most prominent Persian restaurants in the city. The business expanded to suburban Oak Brook in 2004 and to Evanston last year.

The Oak Brook and Evanston restaurants were open Monday.

Reza’s also had locations in Lincoln Park and River North that have closed, according to Eater.

The brothers who launched Reza’s — Reza Toulabi and Joseph Toulabi — were ensnared in a legal dispute in 2013. Reza Toulabi, who owns the properties that house the restaurants, sued business owner Joseph Toulabi over unpaid rent, according to Crain’s.

Reza Toulabi also founded Andersonville business Cheetah Gym.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

