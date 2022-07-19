Street Soccer Pitches Pop Up At Pilsen’s Harrison Park For Free Pickup Games

PILSEN — Pilsen residents of all ages and skillsets can use free soccer pitches at a neighborhood park for the next several days.

The pop-up pitches at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St., are part of Mettle Sport’s Chicago Street Soccer Tour, which is bringing portable fields to parks across the city this summer, organizers said. The pitches will be in the neighborhood until July 27.

The program “provides opportunity and engagement for existing community-based organizations,” and “builds confidence, connection, and community among players and neighborhoods,” according to Chicago Street Soccer Tour’s website. Anyone can use the pitches for unobstructed pickup games, according to the website.

Before coming to Pilsen, the pitches were at McKinley Park’s namesake park and Bronzeville’s Ellis Park.

Mettle Sports is an Evanston-based company that works to put street soccer pitches across the country.

Credit: Chicago Street Soccer Tour/Twitter Chicago Street Soccer Tour pitches at Bronzeville’s Ellis Park and McKinley Park.

