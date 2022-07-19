Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Street Soccer Pitches Pop Up At Pilsen’s Harrison Park For Free Pickup Games

Harrison Park is the latest spot to host street soccer pitches as part of a citywide program from Mettle Sports' Chicago Street Soccer Tour. The pitches will be in the neighborhood until July 27.

Madison Savedra
7:30 AM CDT on Jul 19, 2022
The pitches will be at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St., for free, unstructured, pick-up soccer until July 27.
Chicago Street Soccer Tour/Twitter
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — Pilsen residents of all ages and skillsets can use free soccer pitches at a neighborhood park for the next several days.

The pop-up pitches at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St., are part of Mettle Sport’s Chicago Street Soccer Tour, which is bringing portable fields to parks across the city this summer, organizers said. The pitches will be in the neighborhood until July 27.

The program “provides opportunity and engagement for existing community-based organizations,” and “builds confidence, connection, and community among players and neighborhoods,” according to Chicago Street Soccer Tour’s website. Anyone can use the pitches for unobstructed pickup games, according to the website.

Before coming to Pilsen, the pitches were at McKinley Park’s namesake park and Bronzeville’s Ellis Park.

Mettle Sports is an Evanston-based company that works to put street soccer pitches across the country.

Credit: Chicago Street Soccer Tour/Twitter
Chicago Street Soccer Tour pitches at Bronzeville’s Ellis Park and McKinley Park.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Madison Savedra

The Latest

City Council Will Vote To Push Mayor To Release Full Report On Hilco Demolition Disaster In Little Village

The measure can't force officials to release the report, but Ald. Mike Rodriguez said it will put pressure on the Lightfoot administration to make the report public.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
6 minutes ago

Watered-Down Rewrite Of Lightfoot’s Inclusive Development Ordinance To Face Aldermen In Committee

Lightfoot's proposals to disrupt Chicago's racial segregation, blunt aldermen’s powers to block affordable housing and expand dense, transit-adjacent housing is set for a vote Tuesday.

Citywide
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
14 minutes ago

Rare, Decades-Old ‘Ghost Signs’ Revealed On Ravenswood Building Facing Demolition

The siding on a wooden two-flat dating back to the 1890s was taken down recently, revealing well-preserved walls of advertisements for Shell Oil and Wonder Bread's predecessor that might date back to the '50s.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Colin Boyle
25 minutes ago

Far Southwest Side Alderman Demands Investigation After Hundreds Of Homes Flooded

More than 500 calls about flooding were reported to 311 after a weekend storm, Ald. Matt O'Shea said. "The toilet was flushing water like a fountain; we could not stop it," one Mount Greenwood resident said.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Tim Moran
37 minutes ago

See more stories