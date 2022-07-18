Clark Street Taco Crawl Returns To Rogers Park With Local Mexican Restaurants

ROGERS PARK — A taco crawl is coming back to Rogers Park on Thursday.

Taco lovers can gather 3-7 p.m. Thursday on Clark Street between Devon and Rogers avenues to enjoy tacos and other treats — including desert tacos and churros — from 14 participating restaurants, organizers said.

Restaurants include El Famous Burrito Restaurant, La Choza, Taqueria El Charro, Taqueria El Chorrito and Tamales lo Mejor De Guerrero.

Tickets are limited and $20 in advance or $30 the day of the event. You can buy them online and pick up your “Taco Passport” 3-6 p.m. Thursday at 7056 N. Clark St.

The Rogers Park Business Alliance, a non-profit hosting the event, expects to sell about 200 tickets.

“Our No. 1 goal is to support the business community, whether that be businesses that are here that have been here for a long time or businesses that are just getting started,” said Sandi Price, executive director of the alliance. “Our hope is that people come out to Clark Street, try some tacos and like them so much they’ll come back again.”

