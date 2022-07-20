Reza’s Restaurant Reopens In Andersonville Following State, City Shutdown

ANDERSONVILLE — Reza’s Restaurant is back in business after city and state agencies temporarily forced it to close over tax issues and building code violations.

Reza’s at 5255 N. Clark St. reopened to the public Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

The state’s Department of Revenue revoked Reza’s business registration due to non-compliance with state tax law, a spokesperson for the agency said. The city’s Department of Buildings slapped Reza’s with a “off limits — do not enter” sign Monday due to electrical and fire safety code infractions, including exposed wiring and expired fire extinguishers.

It was not clear if the city and state crackdowns were connected. Both orders were lifted by Wednesday morning, when Reza’s was open and serving lunch.

Maura Kownacki, spokesperson for the state revenue department, said she could not share specifics about the case due to state tax privacy laws but the business is now in compliance.

“Due to taxpayer confidentiality provisions in the tax laws, the Illinois Department of Revenue cannot divulge particulars regarding the compliance of a business, but in general, to operate legally, the business must be in full compliance, or have a department-approved payment plan,” Kownacki said in a statement.

Representatives from Reza’s did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Reza’s was opened on Clark Street in 1983 by Reza Toulabias and became one of the first and most prominent Persian restaurants in the city. The business expanded to suburban Oak Brook in 2004 and to Evanston last year.

The Oak Brook and Evanston restaurants do not appear to be impacted by the state’s action.

Reza’s also had locations in Lincoln Park and River North that have closed, according to Eater.

Reza Toulabi is also a real estate investor who bought Cheetah Gym from its founder. Toulabi in 2013 defaulted on a mortgage for his three Cheetah Gym locations, causing his lender to seek the sale of the company’s assets, Crain’s reported at the time.

