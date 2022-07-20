Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Reza’s Restaurant Reopens In Andersonville Following State, City Shutdown

Reza's business registration was temporarily revoked over tax law non-compliance and city building inspectors found electrical code violations in the stalwart Andersonville restaurant. The popular spot was back open Wednesday.

Joe Ward
12:27 PM CDT on Jul 20, 2022
Reza's Restaurant was ordered closed by the city and state Monday, July 18, 2022.
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ANDERSONVILLE — Reza’s Restaurant is back in business after city and state agencies temporarily forced it to close over tax issues and building code violations.

Reza’s at 5255 N. Clark St. reopened to the public Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

The state’s Department of Revenue revoked Reza’s business registration due to non-compliance with state tax law, a spokesperson for the agency said. The city’s Department of Buildings slapped Reza’s with a “off limits — do not enter” sign Monday due to electrical and fire safety code infractions, including exposed wiring and expired fire extinguishers.

It was not clear if the city and state crackdowns were connected. Both orders were lifted by Wednesday morning, when Reza’s was open and serving lunch.

Maura Kownacki, spokesperson for the state revenue department, said she could not share specifics about the case due to state tax privacy laws but the business is now in compliance.

“Due to taxpayer confidentiality provisions in the tax laws, the Illinois Department of Revenue cannot divulge particulars regarding the compliance of a business, but in general, to operate legally, the business must be in full compliance, or have a department-approved payment plan,” Kownacki said in a statement.

Representatives from Reza’s did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

RELATED: Reza’s Restaurant In Andersonville Shut Down By State Over ‘Non-Compliance,” Officials Say

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
Reza’s Restaurant was shuttered by the city and the state (green notice at left) Monday, July 18, 2022.

Reza’s was opened on Clark Street in 1983 by Reza Toulabias and became one of the first and most prominent Persian restaurants in the city. The business expanded to suburban Oak Brook in 2004 and to Evanston last year.

The Oak Brook and Evanston restaurants do not appear to be impacted by the state’s action.

Reza’s also had locations in Lincoln Park and River North that have closed, according to Eater.

Reza Toulabi is also a real estate investor who bought Cheetah Gym from its founder. Toulabi in 2013 defaulted on a mortgage for his three Cheetah Gym locations, causing his lender to seek the sale of the company’s assets, Crain’s reported at the time.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Chicago Approves Landmark Effort To Boost Affordable Housing Near Transit And Stall Gentrification

The ordinance greatly expands the city's transit-oriented development program, which provides incentives for developers building near train stations and certain bus lines.

Citywide
Quinn Myers
and
Mina Bloom
7 minutes ago

Cops Can Use Drag Racing Videos To Impound Cars Under New Crackdown Ordinance

The ordinance, introduced by Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly, also allows officers to impound cars without the owner present and boosts fines for people caught racing or drifting.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

Reza’s Restaurant Reopens In Andersonville Following State, City Shutdown

Reza's business registration was temporarily revoked over tax law non-compliance and city building inspectors found electrical code violations in the stalwart Andersonville restaurant. The popular spot was back open Wednesday.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
2 hours ago

West Siders Petition To Boot Riot Fest, Lyrical Lemonade And Heatwave From Douglass Park

A third major event, the Heatwave Festival, debuted this weekend at Douglass Park. Some residents are frustrated they are fenced out of their neighborhood park for weeks of the summer so private companies can profit.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
2 hours ago

See more stories