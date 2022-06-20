Lightfoot Picks Ald. Michael Scott’s Sister, Monique Scott, To Replace Him As Lawndale’s Alderperson

CHICAGO — Lawndale’s next alderperson has close ties to their predecessor — she’s his sister.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick to replace Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) is his sister, Monique Scott, Lightfoot’s office quietly announced on a holiday afternoon Monday. Monique Scott is set to take over her brother’s City Council seat after he resigned to work in a new role at clout-heavy CineSpace Chicago film studios on the West Side.

Monique Scott, 50, works for the Chicago Park District as a supervisor at Ellis Park. She’s the daughter of the late Michael Scott Sr., a powerful ally of Mayor Richard M. Daley who served as president of the Chicago Board of Education and the Chicago Park District.

In a press release that fails to note Monique Scott’s relationship to Michael Scott Jr., Lightfoot said Monique Scott has been a dedicated and active member of the North Lawndale community her entire life.

“There is no one better suited to lead the residents of the 24th Ward at this critical time for recovery and development,” Lightfoot said. “Furthermore, Monique has the resourcefulness and community connectedness to work across sectors to get things done.”

Before working for the Park District, Monique Scott worked as a health consultant for North Lawndale Christian Health Center. She also coaches the North Lawndale Eagles cheerleading team.

“I am honored to be chosen to represent the hardworking men and women of the 24th Ward,” Monique Scott said in the press release. “Building on the work of the previous alderman, I will strive to bring economic development and safety to my residents. At this crucial moment, I am excited to serve my community and make North Lawndale a better place for all.”

Lightfoot made the pick from a list of 19 candidates, which was narrowed by committee of community leaders. Those who sought to replace Scott in the 24th Ward — which includes North Lawndale and parts of Little Village, Austin and Garfield Park — included local entrepreneurs, police officers, and former staffers from Scott’s office.

Brenda Palms Barber, president and CEO of North Lawndale Employment Network, served on the committee who vetted the 24th Ward aldermanic applicants. Palms Barber said Monique Scott’s “comprehensive understanding of North Lawndale’s challenges and opportunities” made her the best choice.

“I was impressed by her passion for the community and am excited to see her build on the great work being done in the 24th Ward.”

After seven years in office, Michael Scott Jr. announced his resignation from his City Council May 24. His last day serving on City Council was June 3. Scott has joined Cinespace Chicago as the movie studio’s Director of Industry and Community Relations.

Monique Scott is slated to be confirmed by City Council Wednesday. The appointed alderperson will represent the 24th Ward until the 2023 aldermanic election.

