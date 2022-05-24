Ald. Michael Scott, Key Lightfoot Ally On West Side, Resigns

CHICAGO — Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) has resigned from his City Council post after seven years in office.

Scott told Block Club he’s leaving to pursue other endeavors and spend more time with his family. June 3 will be his last day on the job.

“I have something lined up that I’m not privy to share right now,” he said.

Scott said he’s enjoyed “every moment” of serving the 24th Ward, which includes North Lawndale and parts of parts of West Garfield Park and South Austin on the city’s West Side. But over the course of the pandemic, he’s realized he wants to prioritize his family.

“I was just talking to Ald. [Anthony] Beale and we were talking about families, and the rigors of the job … doesn’t leave much time for our family,” Scott said. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of serving the community that has given me so much … but it would be selfish of me not to pursue this opportunity and spend a little more time with my children and wife.”

Scott has a teenage daughter and two young sons. His wife, Natashee, was pregnant with his son when he campaigned for his first term.

“I’ve been an alderman his entire life,” Scott said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has 60 days to name a replacement to Scott’s post. Scott said he expects a “couple of folks” from his organization will apply to be appointed.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Scott has been a key ally to Lightfoot, and during his run as alderman, City Hall poured unprecedented public dollars into developments within his ward.

Notably, the Silver Shovel project at Roosevelt and Kostner became a focal project of the mayor’s signature INVEST South/West initiative. The once-toxic dump is being redeveloped into a $38 million manufacturing complex and innovation center aimed at being an economic engine for North Lawndale after decades of neglect.

Other large investments ushered into North Lawndale under Scott’s tenure include the Grace Manor affordable housing project and the Ogden Commons outpatient medical and surgical center, which will include affordable housing, a bank, a children’s museum, a grocery store, restaurants and retail space.

In his resignation letter, Scott said the 24th Ward has had many wins during his tenure.

“Working alongside the community, the 24th Ward, once dubbed the permanent underclass, is poised for a major renaissance,” he said.

But the ward has experienced a share of losses, too.

“The ongoing challenges with public safety, the pace at which resources reach our community, and the pandemic has all taken its toll. I have personally worked extremely hard to address those issues, and at times to the detriment of my own family,” he wrote.

During his tenure, Scott served three years as chair of City Council’s Education Committee. Before he was elected alderman in 2015, he served worked at the Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Schools, the Public Building Commission and After School Matters.

Scott is the son of former Chicago Board of Education President Michael Scott Sr., an ally of former Mayor Richard Daley who died in 2009.

