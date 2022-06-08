List To Replace Lawndale Ald. Michael Scott Includes His Sister, Chief Of Staff

- Credibility:
NORTH LAWNDALE — Nineteen candidates have applied to be appointed Lawndale’s next alderperson — including the current alderman’s sister and chief of staff.
Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) has resigned after seven years in office to work in a new role at CineSpace Chicago, film studios. Mayor Lori Lightfoot now has to appoint a new 24th Ward alderperson this summer.
The candidates who applied to replace Scott in the 24th Ward, which includes North Lawndale and parts of Little Village, Austin and Garfield Park, include local entrepreneurs, police officers, former staffers for Scott’s office and Scott’s sister.
They applicants are:
- Charles Rice, chief of staff for former Ald. Michael Scott Jr.
- Creative Scott, owner of Creative Salon (no relation to Ald. Michael Scott)
- Christopher Griffin, associate producer for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
- Deyki Nichols, dean and athletic director for Chicago Public School
- Drewone Goldsmith, lieutenant for the Chicago Fire Department
- Edward Ward, coordinator of Sustainable Community Schools program for Chicago Public Schools
- Larry Nelson, staffer for Congressman Danny K. Davis
- Matthew Jackson, a Chicago Police Officer
- Mia Bridges, controlled substance inspector
- Monique Scott, Park District staffer and Ald. Michael Scott’s sister
- Patricia Davis, owner of Unique Casework Systems
- Roger Washington, Chicago Police Officer
- Sondra Spellman, watchman for the city of Chicago
- Steve Robinson, public safety officer
- Trina Mangrum, chief of staff for Ald. Jason Ervin (28th)
- Vetress Boyce, owner of Boyce Enterprise Beauty Supply
- Wallace Johnson, owner of Concerned Pest Control
- Jose De Hernan, loss prevention supervisor
- Marvin Sykes
Residents can view the applicants’ resumes here.
The Mayor’s Office formed a committee of community leaders to review the applicants and create a shortlist of candidates for Lightfoot to choose from. The committee members are:
- Brenda Palms Barber, President and CEO of North Lawndale Employment Network
- Sheila McNary, Arts and Culture Chair of the North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council
- Marcus Betts, Assistant Vice Chancellor for External Engagement at UIC
After seven years in office, Scott announced his resignation from his City Council May 24. His last day serving on city council was June 3. Scott has joined Cinespace Chicago as the movie studio’s Director of Industry and Community Relations.
Lightfoot has 60 days to appoint a replacement to Scott’s post. Once selected, the appointee will represent the 24th Ward until the next aldermanic election in 2023.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: