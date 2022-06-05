Chicago Police Officer, 2nd Person Shot In Traffic Stop On South Side

ENGLEWOOD — A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon, the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in less than a week in the city.

The officer was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street, Supt. David Brown said. Three uniformed officers were making a traffic stop in their unmarked car, when the driver of the car they were trying to stop pulled into a dead end in an alley, Brown said.

One person got out of the car and shot at the officers, hitting one officer in his left arm and torso, Brown said. The officers returned fire, Brown said, critically wounding the alleged gunman.

The wounded officer’s partners drove him to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is recovering in “serious but stable” condition, Brown said.

“It’s obviously a quick route here. Getting care, stopping bleeding is really critical. Those first few minutes after you’re shot is likely the most critical time to save lives,” Brown said.

The other person was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, but Brown did not say where in the body they were shot. It also is not immediately clear how many officers fired their weapons.

Brown said police as of now believe only one person was in the car at the time of the shooting, but added that the information was preliminary and body camera footage would be reviewed.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

This was the second officer from the 7th police district to be shot on-duty this week. Another officer from Englewood district was shot Wednesday while attempting a traffic stop about 1 mile from where Officer Ella French was killed and her partner badly wounded in August 2021.

A U.S. Marshal and a K-9 were shot Thursday while trying to arrest a fugitive in Portage Park. Those officers are recovering from their injuries.

Brown said he’s spoken to the wounded officer and his partners at the hospital.

“His team members are all shook, as well. It’s obviously very concerning for everyone involved as well as all of the command staff and the police department,” Brown said of the recent shootings.

Brown said there’s been a spike in the past two and a half years in the number of people shooting or shooting at officers.

“Offenders are brazen in harming officers,” Brown said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

BREAKING: A Chicago Police Officer from the 7th Dist. @ChicagoCAPS07 has been shot. TheOfficer is being transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route to the hospital. Further details to follow.#ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) June 5, 2022

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.