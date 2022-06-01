Skip to contents

Home
Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Chicago Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop In Englewood

The officer is in "critical but stable" condition, Supt. David Brown said.

Block Club Chicago Staff
7:46 PM CDT on Jun 1, 2022
Supt. David Brown speaks to reporters outside University of Chicago Medical Center on June 1, 2022, after a police officer was shot and wounded in Englewood.
Chicago Police
  • Credibility:

ENGLEWOOD — A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon on the South Side, officials said.

The shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street, Supt. David Brown said. Two uniformed officers were trying to pull someone over when at least one person in the car sped off, pulled up parallel to the squad car and fired at police, wounding one officer, Brown said.

The officer’s partner drove them to University of Chicago Medical Center. The officer is in “critical but stable” condition, Brown said.

“We just ask that we all pray for our officer’s full recovery,” Brown said.

The shooter’s car crashed at 64th and Bishop streets, where at least one person fled the car on foot, Brown said. No arrests have been made as officers try to track down the owner of the car.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting is less than 1 mile from where Officer Ella French was fatally shot and her partner was badly wounded during a traffic stop in August 2021.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that she’d been informed about the shooting and is in constant contact with Brown for updates.

“I urge all Chicagoans to remember the selfless sacrifice that police officers make every day for our safety. They risk their lives every day to keep us safe,” Lightfoot said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Block Club Chicago Staff

