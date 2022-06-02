Skip to contents

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

U.S. Marshal, Police Dog Shot While Trying To Arrest Fugitive In Portage Park

The shooting happened along a Belmont Avenue commercial strip. Conditions of the federal officer and the K-9 were not immediately available, but police said the officer had "non-life-threatening injuries."

Alex V. Hernandez
4:18 PM CDT on Jun 2, 2022
Police block off traffic in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue the afternoon of June 2, 2022.
Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

PORTAGE PARK — A U.S. marshal and a police dog were shot Thursday afternoon as federal and Chicago authorities tried to arrest someone on the Far Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said.

Chicago officers along with members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest a wanted fugitive when that person shot at officers, hitting the marshal and the K-9, Chicago police said.

A Chicago police officer fired back but did not hit anyone, police said.

Conditions of the federal officer and the dog were not immediately available, but police said the officer had “non-life-threatening injuries.” MedVet Chicago Spokesperson Sarah Berger confirmed the K-9 was taken to their 3305 N. California Ave. facility for treatment but referred questions about the dog’s condition to police.

Two people were arrested at the scene and charges are pending, police said.

The police officer who fired their gun will be on administrative duty for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates, as is standard procedure.

The shooting happened along a commercial strip with furniture stores, restaurants and grocery stores.

More than 50 police officers blocked off traffic along Belmont while investigating Thursday afternoon. Employees at a nearby Popeyes said more than a dozen police SUVs arrived on the scene within minutes of the shooting, immediately sealing off the area.

Officers could be seen in the gangway between a furniture store and a long-closed nightclub.

The shooting occurred a day after a Chicago police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Englewood. The officer was reported in “critical but stable” condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
Police block off traffic in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue the afternoon of June 2, 2022.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

