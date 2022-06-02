RealGood Stuff Co. Brings Its Healthy Eats And Juices To Fulton Market

FULTON MARKET — RealGood Stuff Co. is bringing its locally sourced food, juices and smoothies to Fulton Market.

The 2,500-square-foot storefront at 333 N. Green St. opened in May. The space includes a salad bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and serves breakfast and lunch along with beer and wine, according to a news release.

RealGood launched in Old Town in 2014, and has locations in Lincoln Park, Southport Corridor and River North. The company also has juice bars inside of Whole Foods Markets throughout Chicago.

“There is incredible energy in the Fulton Market, and we are excited to contribute to it,” founder and CEO Jon Schiff said in a statement. “Our new salad and sandwich bar is already a nice addition to the community – and our beer and wine menu will be a highlight for after work drinks.”

The shop is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

