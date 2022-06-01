Ultimate List Of 2022 Pride Month Events In Chicago

CHICAGO — From partying with the penguins at the Shedd to making bagels with drag queens before the Pride Parade, these are dozens of events to celebrate Pride Month in Chicago.

Block Club rounded up everything from drag brunches to storytime for kids, affirming name-change clinics and street fests.

We know this list is not exhaustive. Have an event you want us to add? Email Newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.

Out of the Office

Twentieth annual LGBTQ networking event

4:30 p.m. June 1

The Godfrey Hotel, 127 W. Huron St.

Link

Shedd Pride Night

A pride party with DJs, an animal spotlight and an ocean-themed drag performance

6 p.m. June 1

Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Link

Drag Story Time

Story time for children with books read by drag performers.

6 p.m. June 1 at Chicago Public Library’s West Lawn branch, 4020 W. 63rd St.

11 a.m. June 3 at the Sulzer library branch, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave.

1 p.m. June 8 at the Bezazian library branch, 1226 W. Ainslie St.

10:30 a.m June 13 at the library’s Commercial Club Park, 1845 W. Rice St.

Link

Or Chadash LGBTQ+ Shabbat

Pride month Shabbat celebration.

7:45 p.m. June 3

Temple Sholom, 3480 N. Lake Shore Drive

Link

Dim Sum & Drag Brunch

Brunch and performance from Asian drag performers

11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. June 4

Furama, 4936 N. Broadway

Link

Jerker

A semi-staged reading of Robert Chesley’s 1986 play “Jerker” by artists Maxe Crandall and Emmett Ramstad.

7 p.m. June 4

Leather Archives & Museum, 6418 N. Greenview Ave.

Link

Pull for Pride

Weightlifting event to raise funds for Brave Space Alliance

June 4

Han Training, 743 W. Irving Park Road

Link

RELATED: At Trans- And Asian-Owned Han Training Gym, Members Find Inclusive Space ‘Where It’s Safe To Be Your Whole, Radical Self’

Equality Illinois Pride Kickoff Brunch

Brunch to celebrate the start of Pride Month with the LGBTQ-focused organization

11:30 a.m. June 4

Venue West, 221 N. Paulina Ave.

Link

Credit: Provided Tipsy Tea

Tipsy Tea

Tea time with drag performers. Seatings at noon and 2:30 p.m.

June 4-5with Claire Voyant

June 11-12with Angelica Grace

June 18-19 with Platinum Carrington

June 25-26 with Olaysia

The Gwen Hotel, 521 N. Rush St.

Link

Lesbian/Queer Women Pride Picnic

A lakefront picnic for lesbian and queer women to celebrate Pride

11 a.m. June 5

Andersonville

Link

Name Change Clinic at Broadway Youth Center

The Transformative Justice Law Project of Illinois will provide free legal services to help people change their names and update their gender markers

Noon-5 p.m. June 6

Broadway Youth Center, 1012 W. Irving Park Road

Link

Pride Bar Crawl

An eight-location bar crawl with an afterparty

4 p.m. June 11

The North End, 3733 N. Halsted St.

Link

Open And Affirming Celebration Picnic And Networking

The United Church of Hyde Park will celebrate becoming a member of the Open and Affirming Coalition. LGBTQ people and allies are invited

12 p.m. June 12

United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St.

Link

Reclaim Pride protest

Dram March for Change and the Pride Without Prejudice protests are merging for this year’s Reclaim Pride protest

1 p.m. June 12

Northalsted

Author Reading of “Gaybash” and “Summerdale”

Author David Collins reads excerpts from his LGBTQ novels

7 p.m. June 16

Elevate Coffee, 3344 N. Halsted St.

Link

Building LGBTQ-Inclusive Spaces In Chicago

A virtual conversation with queer activists Abhijeet, Jo MaMa and Milani Varela moderated by Block Club Chicago’s Jake Wittich.

7 p.m. June 16

Block Club’s YouTube channel

Link

Family Reunion BBQ Picnic

Affinity 95 will host an afternoon with food, music and live performances to celebrate Pride and Juneteenth.

1-4 p.m. June 18

Dan Ryan Woods, 83rd Street and Western Avenue

Link

Drag Me to the Fairmont

Drag show with headlining performances by Lady Bunny and Miz Cracker

7 p.m. June 18

Fairmont Chicago, 200 N. Columbus Drive

Link

The Chicago Drag Show Presents: PRIDE

Drag show with specialty cocktails and a speakeasy feel

9:30 p.m. June 18

The Newport Theater, 956 W. Newport Ave.

Link

Credit: Facebook/Chicago Pride Fest People dance at the 2019 Chicago Pride Fest.

Chicago Pride Fest

Music, food, and arts festival, including popular pet parade

11 a.m. June 18-19

Halsted Street from Addison to Grace streets

Link

Trans-Affirming Name Change Clinic

The Transformative Justice Law Project of Illinois and Brave Space Alliance will provide free legal services to help people change their names and update their gender markers

Noon-5 p.m. June 21

1515 E. 52nd Place, 32nd floor

Link

AAC Follies

Drag performance benefiting the Athletic Alliance of Chicago

7:30 p.m. June 22

The Baton Show Lounge, 4713 N. Broadway

Link

Adults Night Out: Pride Party!

After-hours party at Lincoln Park Zoo with drag bingo and a live DJ

6:30 p.m. June 23

Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St.

Link

Pride Bowl

Annual flag football tournament for the National Gay Flag Football League

June 23-25

Montrose and Margate Fields along the Lakefront

Link

Chicago is a Drag Fest

Performances from local drag kings, queens and queer performers.

4 p.m. June 24

Cheetah Gym Parking Lot, 5248 N. Clark St.

Link

Pride North

Large neighborhood Pride festival on the North Side

June 24-26

Off the Morse CTA Red Line stop, 1358 W. Morse Ave.

Link

Proud to Run

Annual 5K run, 10K run or 5K walk.

8 a.m. June 25

601 W. Montrose Ave.

Link

’90s Pride Drag Brunch

’90s-themed drag brunch.

10 a.m. June 25

The Walnut Room, 111 N. State St.

Link

Pride Drag Brunch

Drag brunch at a Wicker Park beer bar

12 p.m. June 25

Fatpour Tap Works, 2005 W. Division St.

Link

Credit: Ariel Cheung/DNAinfo

Navy Pier Pride

Annual free Pride festival at Navy Pier

12 p.m. June 25

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Link

Together We Rise

Annual Pride concert of the Windy City Gay Chorus and Windy City Treble Quire

2 p.m. June 25

Holtschneider Performance Center, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Link

Sounds of Pride

A Pride party and performance by the Chicago Fringe Opera

6 p.m. June 25

1312 N. Leavitt St.

Link

Back Lot Bash

Womxn-focused music festival

3 p.m. June 25-26

5238 N. Clark St.

Link

Sober & Proud

Ascension Alexian Brothers Housing and Health Alliance will host an event with music, food and performances.

3-9 p.m. June 25

Bonaventure House parking lot, 825 W. Wellington Ave.

Link

Pride in the Park

Outdoor LGBTQ music, performance and art festival

June 25-26

Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Link

How Much Is That Drag In The Window?

This drag brunch with PrideArts will include raffles and a performance from cabaret performer Scott Gryder. Drag queen Ramona Mirage and Joan Rivers impersonator Tim Murphy will give a play-by-play of the Pride Parade

10 a.m. June 26

PrideArts Center, 4139 N. Broadway

Link

Pride Parade Drag Queen Make Your Own Bagel Brunch

A pre-parade drag show and cooking class in one

10:30 a.m. June 26

Get in the Kitchen!, 3617 N. Broadway

Link

Chicago Pride Parade

The 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade

12 p.m. June 26

Kicks off at Broadway and Montrose

Link

TRQPITECA Queer Pride

Pride festival celebrating Chicago’s queer underground house and techno music scene

3 p.m. June 26

Ping Tom Memorial Park, 300 W. 19th St. near the pagoda and playgroun

Link

Pride ENERGY

Pride party centering Black queer women and transgender and gender nonconforming people.

4 p.m. June 26

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West

Link

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago Jae Rice, a trans-masculine DJ and communications director for the Brave Space Alliance, leads protesters during the 2021 Drag March.

Story Jam Celebrate Pride

A Queer storytelling event with original music for each story.

7:30 p.m. June 29

Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Link

Chicago Black Pride Kick-Off Party

9 p.m.-2 a.m. July 1-2

Link

Pride South Side at the Du

Noon-5 p.m. July 2

DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl.

Link

Exhale by Pride South Side

9 p.m.-2 a.m. July 2-3

Link

Chicago Black Pride, Ubuntu in the Park

Noon-7 p.m. July 3

Link

The Chi Black Pride: Mini Ball

7 p.m.-midnight July 3

Link

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: