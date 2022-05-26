You’re Invited: Pride Panel

On June 16, join Block Club for a virtual conversation with queer activists Abhijeet, Jo Mama and Milani Varela about XXXXX

Description

Meet The Panelists

Abhijeet

She/They

Abhijeet is a drag performer and events producer in Chicago who organizes inclusive parties for A Queer Pride. As the producer of monthly party Boots and the Dim Sum & Drag brunch at Furama, Abhijeet has years of experience creating welcoming spaces for the entire LGBTQ community.

Jo MaMa

They/Them

Jo MaMa is a drag queen, photographer, bartender and activist who co-founded the Chicago Black Drag Council, an organization advocating for racial justice and inclusivity within Chicago’s LGBTQ nightlife scene. MaMa has organized the Drag March for Change protest, which returns June 12 for the third year.

Milani Varela

She/Her

Milani Varela is a gender nonconforming drag queen activist and former mother of the House Of Ninja. Varela is the reigning Diosa Latina Illinois, ambassador for the CDC’s “Let’s Stop HIV Together” campaign, and she has used her platform to advocate for inclusivity within Chicago’s queer community.