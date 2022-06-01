Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Roseland, Pullman

South Side 4th Graders Will Explore Chicago In Pullman National Monument Summer Program

Youths in the program will explore three Chicago destinations with local park rangers, including the Pullman National Monument, a local nature area and a Downtown location.

Maia McDonald
7:45 AM CDT on Jun 1, 2022
The Pullman National Monument in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago on August 26, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

PULLMAN — Some of Pullman’s youngest residents will get a chance to explore natural areas across the city with local park rangers. 

Fourth graders can participate in a three-day multi-site adventure led by local park rangers as part of the Pullman Summer Explorers program. Youths selected for the program will have the chance to explore three different destinations in Chicago, including the Pullman National Monument Site, a local nature area and a Downtown location, according to the Pullman National Monument website

Participants will go on daily adventures and learn about community planning, stewardship and engagement — as well as what makes a great community.

The Pullman Summer Explorers program will begin and end at the Pullman National Monument, 610 E. 111th Street.

The program has six sessions throughout June and July, each taking place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

  • Session 1: June 22, 23, 24 
  • Session 2: June 29, 30, July 1
  • Session 3: July 6, 7, 8 
  • Session 4: July 13, 14, 15 
  • Session 5: July 20, 21, 22 
  • Session 6: July 27, 28, 29 

Fourth graders, those entering fourth grade in the fall and those who completed fourth grade this spring are eligible.

To secure a spot for your fourth grader in one of the Pullman Summer Explorers sessions, parents and guardians can complete the application form and email it to PULL_VisitorInfo@nps.gov, or return by mail or in person to the Pullman National Monument Visitor Cente. Applications must be received by June 10. Applicants selected for the program will be notified by June 15.

Selections for the program will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to participants living in the 60628 ZIP code. Youths from outside the area will be added to a random drawing if space is available.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

Teachers Could Be Cut This Week, Union Leaders Say As They Protest Slashed CPS Budgets

About 23 percent of Chicago's public schools face budget cuts. Little Village will be hit particularly hard, teachers union leaders said.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Noah Asimow
13 minutes ago

Renovations To West Side Stadium Will Give Student Athletes ‘A Sense Of Pride,’ District Says

The Rockne Stadium in Austin is getting a new turf field, an upgraded track and other renovations to modernize the outdated CPS athletic facility.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
31 minutes ago

Drag Kings Are ‘Booming’ In Chicago, Pushing Limits Of What Drag Can Be

Although drag kings still face adversity compared to their queen counterparts, Chicago is home to a vibrant, thriving community of drag kings.

Citywide
Jake Wittich
52 minutes ago

Want To Support LGBTQ Groups For Pride Month? Here Are 15+ Local Organizations To Give To

Block Club rounded up organizations that provide health care, legal services, housing, food and more to queer people in need. Here's how you can support them.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
54 minutes ago

See more stories