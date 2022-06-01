South Side 4th Graders Will Explore Chicago In Pullman National Monument Summer Program

PULLMAN — Some of Pullman’s youngest residents will get a chance to explore natural areas across the city with local park rangers.

Fourth graders can participate in a three-day multi-site adventure led by local park rangers as part of the Pullman Summer Explorers program. Youths selected for the program will have the chance to explore three different destinations in Chicago, including the Pullman National Monument Site, a local nature area and a Downtown location, according to the Pullman National Monument website.

Participants will go on daily adventures and learn about community planning, stewardship and engagement — as well as what makes a great community.

The Pullman Summer Explorers program will begin and end at the Pullman National Monument, 610 E. 111th Street.

The program has six sessions throughout June and July, each taking place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Session 1: June 22, 23, 24

Session 2: June 29, 30, July 1

Session 3: July 6, 7, 8

Session 4: July 13, 14, 15

Session 5: July 20, 21, 22

Session 6: July 27, 28, 29

Fourth graders, those entering fourth grade in the fall and those who completed fourth grade this spring are eligible.

To secure a spot for your fourth grader in one of the Pullman Summer Explorers sessions, parents and guardians can complete the application form and email it to PULL_VisitorInfo@nps.gov, or return by mail or in person to the Pullman National Monument Visitor Cente. Applications must be received by June 10. Applicants selected for the program will be notified by June 15.

Selections for the program will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to participants living in the 60628 ZIP code. Youths from outside the area will be added to a random drawing if space is available.

