Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Social Justice Protest Aiming To ‘Reclaim Pride’ Happening Sunday In Lakeview

Sunday's Reclaim Pride Protest is a merger of the Drag March for Change and Pride Without Prejudice marches that were born in the wake of George Floyd's murder in 2020.

Jake Wittich
11:14 AM CDT on Jun 7, 2022
A group of ballroom performers known as the Angels march during Sunday's "Pride Without Prejudice" protest in 2021.
Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

NORTHALSTED — Two protests formed in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020 are merging this year to call for action on various social justice issues.

The Reclaim Pride March — a merger of the Drag March for Change and Pride Without Prejudice protests — will kick off 1 p.m. Sunday at the Belmont Red, Brown and Purple Line station, 945 W. Belmont Ave.

Marchers will head through Lakeview to the recently opened AIDS Garden Chicago, where protest leaders will speak in support of abortion rights, gun control, ending racial injustice, stopping police violence, transgender rights and other social justice causes.

“We will not be silent, regardless of the social constructs of society,” said Zahara Bassett, protest organizer and CEO of the Black-, Brown- and trans-led social services organization Life is Work.

The protester’s demands:

  • The Chicago Pride Parade becomes a nonprofit entity with a diverse board dedicated to maintaining the “true soul” of Pride.
  • That violence against transgender people becomes classified as a hate crime federally.
  • That peoples’ right to choose an abortion be protected.
  • National gun control measures.
  • That City Council defunds the Chicago Police Department by 75 percent and reinvests those funds into social services and community programs.
  • Justice for all victims of police violence

“You are the most powerful person you know, capable of changing the world in an instant,” said protest organizer and drag queen Jo MaMa.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
Activists Taty Chante, Jae Rice, Lucy Stoole and Miss Toto march during the 2021 Drag March for Change.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Jake Wittich

