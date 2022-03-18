Skip to contents

Chicago Is Holding 6 Town Halls Where You Can Ask Officials About Preventing Violence. Here’s The Schedule

The town halls will be held in person, though recordings will also be available to people unable to attend.

Kelly Bauer
9:22 AM CDT on Mar 18, 2022
A man was fatally shot in the face in the 4600 block of North Central Park Ave. before 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021 after a shootout, per scanner reports. Multiple rifle casings are still scattered at the scene.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city will hold six town halls where residents can learn about how officials are trying to prevent violence in Chicago.

City officials will answer attendees’ questions about public safety at the town halls. Five of them will focus on safety in particular regions of the city, while a sixth will be focused on preventing violence among youth, according to a city news release

The town halls will be held in person, though recordings will also be available to people unable to attend. You can register online.

The town halls were originally going to be livestream-only, and there was going to be a Spanish-language one. They were rescheduled due to popularity and so people could participate in person, officials said earlier this week. It was not immediately clear why the Spanish-language town hall was canceled.

Here’s the schedule:

West Side: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Garfield Park Gold Dome Field House, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

South Side: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Chicago State University’s Convocation Center, 9501 S. King Drive.

Youth: 10 a.m.-noon April 2 at the Harold Washington Library’s winter garden.

City Center/Near North, South Loop and West Loop: 2-4 p.m. April 2 at the Harold Washington Library’s winter garden.

Southwest Side: 6-8 p.m. April 4 at Richard J. Daley College

North/Northwest Side: 6-8 p.m. April 5 at Harry S. Truman College’s gymnasium.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

