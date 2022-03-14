Skip to contents

Chicago Community Safety Town Halls Being Rescheduled So They Can Be Held In Person With Lightfoot, Supt. Brown

Officials announced the virtual town halls were generating "high interest," so officials decided to reschedule them so they can be held in person.

Kelly Bauer
1:27 PM CDT on Mar 14, 2022
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown arrive at a press conference on public safety at Garfield Park Field House on Dec. 20, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
CHICAGO — The city’s virtual town halls to discuss safety in the neighborhoods are being rescheduled — and they’ll now include Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Supt. David Brown.

The city was set to hold six town halls this week and next so residents could speak with Police Department staff members and learn about anti-violence measures.

But the city’s Community Safety Coordination Center announced Thursday the town halls were generating “high interest,” so officials decided to reschedule them so they can be held in person. That will allow “for more interaction between community members” and city officials, a spokesperson said.

Lightfoot and Brown will participate in part of the events so they can hear from residents.

The town halls will still be streamed online for people who can’t attend in person.

Dates and locations for the events will be announced soon, according to the safety center.

