Shamrock Shuffle This Weekend Will Close Down Downtown Streets, Limit Parking

CHICAGO — The Shamrock Shuffle is being held this weekend, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of the outdoor running season.

The event goes Saturday and Sunday and features a 1-mile run, an 8K and a 2-mile walk that see participants go through the Downtown area. On Sunday, there will be live music at post-event party in Grant Park.

Several streets will be closed in the Downtown area for the race, and drivers will not be allowed to park along the race course starting 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a city news release.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.

The closures:

Starting 10 a.m. Friday

Balbo avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Starting 6 a.m. Saturday

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street.

Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

Jackson Boulevard from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Laker Shore Drive.

Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive.

8-11:15 a.m. Sunday

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Grand Avenue.

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street.

State Street from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive.

Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Boulevard.

Washington Blvd. from Wacker Drive to State Street.

State Street from Washington Boulevard to Jackson Boulevard.

Jackson Blvd. from State Street to Franklin Street.

Franklin Street from Jackson Boulevard to Harrison Street.

Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue.

Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

