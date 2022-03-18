Shamrock Shuffle This Weekend Will Close Down Downtown Streets, Limit Parking

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — The Shamrock Shuffle is being held this weekend, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of the outdoor running season.
The event goes Saturday and Sunday and features a 1-mile run, an 8K and a 2-mile walk that see participants go through the Downtown area. On Sunday, there will be live music at post-event party in Grant Park.
Several streets will be closed in the Downtown area for the race, and drivers will not be allowed to park along the race course starting 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a city news release.
DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.
The closures:
Starting 10 a.m. Friday
- Balbo avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Starting 6 a.m. Saturday
- Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street.
- Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.
- Jackson Boulevard from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Laker Shore Drive.
- Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive.
8-11:15 a.m. Sunday
- Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Grand Avenue.
- Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street.
- State Street from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive.
- Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Boulevard.
- Washington Blvd. from Wacker Drive to State Street.
- State Street from Washington Boulevard to Jackson Boulevard.
- Jackson Blvd. from State Street to Franklin Street.
- Franklin Street from Jackson Boulevard to Harrison Street.
- Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue.
- Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road.
- Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.
