Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Shamrock Shuffle This Weekend Will Close Down Downtown Streets, Limit Parking

The event goes Saturday and Sunday and features a 1-mile run, an 8K and a 2-mile walk that see participants go through the Downtown area.

Kelly Bauer
9:11 AM CDT on Mar 18, 2022
Flickr/leduardo
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The Shamrock Shuffle is being held this weekend, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of the outdoor running season.

The event goes Saturday and Sunday and features a 1-mile run, an 8K and a 2-mile walk that see participants go through the Downtown area. On Sunday, there will be live music at post-event party in Grant Park.

Several streets will be closed in the Downtown area for the race, and drivers will not be allowed to park along the race course starting 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a city news release.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Ida B. Wells Drive and North Michigan Avenue will remain open.

The closures:

Starting 10 a.m. Friday

  • Balbo avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Starting 6 a.m. Saturday

  • Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street.
  • Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive. 
  • Jackson Boulevard from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Laker Shore Drive.  
  • Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive.

8-11:15 a.m. Sunday

  • Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Grand Avenue.
  • Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street.
  • State Street from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive. 
  • Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Boulevard.  
  • Washington Blvd. from Wacker Drive to State Street.
  • State Street from Washington Boulevard to Jackson Boulevard.  
  • Jackson Blvd. from State Street to Franklin Street.
  • Franklin Street from Jackson Boulevard to Harrison Street.  
  • Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue.
  • Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road.  
  • Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.  

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Data Highlights Leniency Of Ex-Officer Jason Van Dyke’s Murder Sentence

An analysis of court data by Injustice Watch shows that Van Dyke's sentence was unusually light for the judge and more lenient than the average sentences that other Cook County judges have given for second-degree murder convictions.

Citywide
Maya Dukmasova, Injustice Watch
53 minutes ago

This Weekend Will Start Rainy, But Sun And 60-Degree Temperatures Are Coming Sunday

Rain is expected Friday and Saturday, but you should have plenty of time to get outside this weekend.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Chicago Is Holding 6 Town Halls Where You Can Ask Officials About Preventing Violence. Here’s The Schedule

The town halls will be held in person, though recordings will also be available to people unable to attend.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Shamrock Shuffle This Weekend Will Close Down Downtown Streets, Limit Parking

The event goes Saturday and Sunday and features a 1-mile run, an 8K and a 2-mile walk that see participants go through the Downtown area.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

See more stories