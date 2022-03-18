Skip to contents

This Weekend Will Start Rainy, But Sun And 60-Degree Temperatures Are Coming Sunday

Rain is expected Friday and Saturday, but you should have plenty of time to get outside this weekend.

Kelly Bauer
9:27 AM CDT on Mar 18, 2022
Mariano Mantel/Flickr
  Credibility:

CHICAGO — This weekend will start off rainy, but sun is coming by Sunday.

Friday is expected to see a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain, with most of it expected in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 30 mph, and the high temperature will hit 41 degrees.

Saturday’s also likely to see rain, though the highest change is in the morning before 10 a.m., according to the weather agency. The day will stay cloudy, but it will warm up slightly to 44 degrees. There could be wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with clearer skies. Temperatures could hit 59 degrees, and the wind gusts from earlier in the weekend aren’t expected to make an appearance.

That weather will continue into early next week: Monday’s expected to be partly sunny with a high temperature near 55 degrees.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

