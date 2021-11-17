Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

Transgender Day Of Remembrance Vigil To Honor 5 Trans Women Killed In Chicago Area

Every Nov. 20, Transgender Day of Remembrance honors the memory of trans people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-trans violence.

Jake Wittich
7:22 AM CST on Nov 17, 2021
Jae Rice (left), a trans-masculine activist and communications coordinator at Brave Space Alliance, and Alexis Abarca, a trans activist, lead protesters through the North Side during a Black Trans Lives Matter march in 2020.
Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

HYDE PARK — Two Black- and trans-led groups are holding a vigil and town hall Saturday for Transgender Day of Remembrance after a particularly deadly year for local trans people.

The Transgender Day of Remembrance event will be held by Brave Space Alliance, a South Side LGBTQ center, and Life is Work, a West Side organization focusing on housing and workforce development for transgender people.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Room 43, 1039-1041 E. 43rd St. There will be a vigil, town hall and community luncheon, according to Brave Space Alliance.

Transgender Day of Remembrance occurs every year on Nov. 20 to honor the memory of trans people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-trans violence.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by trans advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor Rita Hester, a trans woman killed in 1998, according to GLAAD. The vigil commemorated all trans people killed since Hester’s death and became an annual tradition.

Since last year’s observance, the Chicago area has seen at least five Black transgender women killed:

Credit: Provided
Brianna Hamilton, 26, (left) and Disaya Monaee Smith, 27.
Credit: Provided
From left: Tiara Banks, Tyianna Alexander and Courtney Eshay Key.

The five killings account for the highest number of anti-trans murders in Illinois for one year, according to Brave Space Alliance.

Murders of transgender people are at an all-time high. Nationally, at least 46 trans people have been killed in 2021, marking the deadliest year on record for transgender people, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Last year, at least 44 transgender people were killed across the United States, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

“Historically, trans [and] gender-nonconforming communities have been underserved and under-resourced, experiencing numerous health and social-economic disparities due to trauma, domestic violence, sexual assaults, molestation, racism, transphobia and stigma,” according to Brave Space Alliance’s event page.

Saturday’s town hall will include a space for members of the community to discuss issues they face and how they contribute to violence against transgender people.

People are encouraged to register online to attend Saturday’s event.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

2 Men Charged With Shooting Armored Truck Guards, Then Killing Their Accomplices

Police say Deandre Jennings and Antwon Montgomery were part of a group of four who ambushed the guards in a "foiled robbery attempt" in Chatham Monday. They killed the other two men about an hour later, police allege.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Block Club Chicago Staff

Skeptical City Council Blocks Move To Explore How The City Could Buy Chicago Bears

Ald. George Cardenas said his resolution was a conversation starter on how to keep the franchise in the city, but Ald. Ray Lopez said it wasn't a conversation worth having.

Citywide
Justin Laurence

City Council Puts Police Board In Charge Of Gang Database Appeals Process — But Some Want Police To Fix The Database First

Currently, someone wanting their name removed from the controversial database must go through Chicago Police. For the first time, they'll be able to appeal if they are denied.

Citywide
Justin Laurence

Groceries By Bike? Courier Startup Will Launch In Wicker Park After Zoning Change Approved

Buyk, a New York City-based startup that provides ultra-fast grocery delivery by bike, wants to expand rapidly in Chicago as rival Getir also launches in the city.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Justin Laurence

See more stories