ZooLights Returns To Lincoln Park Zoo Saturday, Going Green With Wind-Powered LEDs

LINCOLN PARK — ZooLights, the annual display that transforms Lincoln Park Zoo into a winter wonderland, returns Saturday — and this year, it’s going green.

This year’s light show uses only energy-saving LEDs powered by wind energy, zoo officials said.

“As an institution dedicated to advancing sustainable strategies and practices, we’re thrilled that Chicago’s beloved light show is powered by green, renewable energy this year,” Brendan Daley, the zoo’s vice president of operations, said in a news release.

Tickets to this year’s ZooLights went on sale last month. The light show is free to attend Monday-Tuesday, and it is $5 Wednesday-Sunday. Tickets are required for all guests, including infants and children.

The light show runs 4-10 p.m. the following dates:

Nov. 20-24.

Nov. 26-30.

Dec. 1-23.

Dec. 26-31.

Jan. 1-2.

The zoo is also holding other holiday-themed activities:

BrewLights, which will feature craft and seasonal beers on tap throughout the zoo 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2. General admission tickets are $50.

The Chris White Jazz Trio’s tribute show to “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” happening 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets start at $30.

Adults Night Out: Holidaze, which will feature educational entertainment, a live DJ and multiple bars throughout the zoo 6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 16. Early-bird tickets start at $15.

The Zoo Year’s Eve celebration, beginning 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets cost $15-$25.

