Mayor Dismisses Rumor She’s Moving To Sauganash: ‘Why On Earth … Would I Uproot My Family?’

LOGAN SQUARE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday dismissed a rumor she’s moving to a mansion in Sauganash and leaving behind her Logan Square home of more than 15 years.

When a reporter asked about the rumor at a press conference, Lightfoot said, “Not true. I’ve said that [is not true].

“Why on earth — think about it rationally — why on earth in the middle of everything that’s going on would I uproot my family and move? That’s a false story. I’ve said it repeatedly. As I’ve said to my wife, my next home is my retirement home. I’m not moving.”

The rumor has circulated on social media and in activist circles for weeks as protesters stage demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice near Lightfoot’s home. The protests have turned into a near-weekly occurrence with dozens of Chicago Police officers routinely guarding the block.

Lightfoot and her wife, Amy Eshleman, bought their 1880s A-frame with a quaint yard at Wrightwood Avenue and Bernard Street in 2004.

Before Lightfoot was elected, she told a Block Club reporter she has a deep affection for the Logan Square house.

“I told my wife: She’s going to have to bury me in that house,” Lightfoot said at the time.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.